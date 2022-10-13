You can help pick the next book that Greensboro reads as a community. Here's how.

GREENSBORO — The city is looking for the next great book to share as a community.

The Greensboro Public Library, which spearheads events for One City, One Book, is seeking nominations for the fall 2023 book. The deadline for nominations is Monday.

Every other year, a book is selected that the community can read and learn from together. The program is a collaboration between the library and many community groups. However, it's not just about reading the book. There are programs, discussions, films, theatrical productions, readings, and more to engage everyone around the themes of the chosen work.

Suggested books should include themes that "can lead to meaningful discussions about issues that can affect us all," the library said in a news release. They also should be adaptable as a theatrical, musical, or other performance event. And the book should, ideally, be suitable for library programming for all ages.

The most recent three books were “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly (2017), “Born A Crime” by Trevor Noah (2019) and “There There” by Tommy Orange (2021).

Suggestions for the 2023 One City, One Book title can be sent by Monday to Beth Sheffield, Greensboro Public Library’s adult programming coordinator, at beth.sheffield@greensboro-nc.gov.