'You learn to adapt,' mother of Flight 93 victim Sandy Bradshaw says. The Greensboro woman was among those who fought to bring the terrorists down.

RED CROSS — She’s never without a tissue in her pocket.
Not since Sept. 11, 2001.
But Pat Waugh said she’s learned to adapt these past 20 years.
She had to, after the loss of her daughter, Sandy, on that heart-crushing day when United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field in Shanksville, Penn.
“The loss itself is not easier,” Waugh said recently in the living room of her home decorated with memorabilia from that day, along with lots pictures of her family. “But you learn to adapt and do what you have to do. You know, the first five years, I cried every day. Every day.
“But most of the time I manage pretty good nowadays.”
She said adapting includes not taking things for granted.
“Something like this makes you try to stop and think and pay more attention to what’s important,” Waugh said.
Sandy Bradshaw wasn’t initially scheduled to be on that 8 a.m. flight from Newark, N.J. to San Francisco on Sept. 11. But she had swapped flights with another flight attendant in hopes of being home for her son Nathan’s first birthday and a class reunion.
Sandy called her husband, Phil, who was a pilot for US Airways, the morning of the hijacking. The terrorists had gotten into the cockpit and were about 20 minutes away from Washington, D.C.
Sandy told him they were boiling water. And she asked him if there was anything on the airplane they could use for weapons.
She never hung up the phone.
Authorities believe the terrorists intended to crash the plane into the U.S. Capitol Building, although the White House might also have been a target.
But the crew thwarted the plan, which would have amounted to many more casualties.
The plane crashed in Shanksville at 10:03 a.m. with 44 people on board: two pilots, five flight attendants, 33 passengers and four hijackers.
In the months after the attacks, Waugh said she was “just sort of like a zombie, just going through the motions.”
She recalls meeting former President George W. Bush at the White House shortly after the tragedy. When she went to shake his hand, “He just said ‘mom,’ and then he just put his arms around me and hugged me,” Waugh said. “This was like two weeks after 9/11 ... I just lost it. And so here I am, blubbering all over the president. But it caught me off guard because I didn’t really expect that.
“I’ve told many people, they’ll never have to deal with anything as hard as losing their child. That’s the hardest thing.”
But the grief is not reserved only for Sandy, who died at 38. Waugh also mourns the fact that her grandchildren didn’t get to know their mother. Bradshaw’s daughter Alexandra was 2 years old and her son Nathan was just shy of a year when their mother died. She also had an older stepdaughter named Shenan.
“Part of my grief was the fact that here were these kids that she wanted and she wasn’t here to spend time with them,” Waugh said. “And then they had no mother, you know, to embrace them.”
She recalls a particularly poignant time, when a large portrait of her daughter was dedicated in the months after her death at Eastern Randolph High School — Sandy’s alma mater.
After the event, the family stood near the picture sitting on a pedestal as Alex, as the family calls Alexandra, and Nathan — then about 18 months — wandered nearby.
“Nathan just come strolling by right in front of the photograph. And he says, ‘Mommy,’ when he went by,” Waugh recalled. “And you could have heard a pin drop at that place. … Everything stopped because they heard him say it.”
Today, Waugh said, Alex is 22 and has graduated from Appalachian State with a degree in event planning. She now works in the hospitality field. Nathan, 20, is a studying at Virginia Tech.
“Alex remembers a few little things, but Nathan … he doesn’t remember anything about Sandy,” she said.
Waugh chuckles though, recalling a conversation she had with her son-in-law.
“Phil one time said ‘Sandy used to aggravate me to death to get out that movie camera, get out that movie camera, record this and record that. Now, I’m glad she did.’ Cuz, you know, he has pictures of them, the kids with Sandy, you know, movies.”
Phil was the one who broke the news to Waugh that Sandy’s plane had been hijacked. He called that morning and told her to come to the couple’s Greensboro home.
Another of Waugh’s daughters, Sherri, was working as a flight attendant for United Airlines. She was in Amsterdam when the attacks occurred.
“Of course, I had to call her and tell her on the phone,” Waugh said. “She was stuck over there for four days because they had everything shut down in the States. Plus, then, she had to get on the plane to come home.”
The nature of the attacks — the use of commercial airplanes — struck the family especially hard.
Phil quit US Airways and now only flies privately. Sherri quit her stewardess job after the attacks.
Today, Waugh and many of her family members will attend the ceremonies being held in Shanksville. It’s a place she visits at least once a year, and she feels close to Sandy when she’s there.
She used to make the trip with her husband and Sandy’s father, John, but he died in 2010.
“I’ve met a few people up there and made some friends with some of the locals,” she said. “There’s several things to see up there. They have a Flight 93 chapel and we always go to the fire station,” which opens its doors and provides food on Sept. 11.
However, Sherri can’t bring herself to go to Shanksville, Waugh said.
“She’s never been up there and I can’t get her to go with me, but maybe someday,” said Waugh, who helps out with the family’s business selling used asphalt equipment.
Despite growing up in rural Randolph County, Waugh said Sandy loved the “big city life.” Though a tomboy as a child, who fed chickens on the family’s farm and raised a calf to sell, Sandy grew up to love traveling and shopping.
Sandy “was the ultimate shopper,” Waugh said.
She heard from her the day before the attacks, to talk about Sandy’s upcoming wedding anniversary dinner in October.
“Sandy was a nice, sweet, happy person,” Waugh said.
And Waugh reflects on Sherri’s decision to come back and live in Greensboro a year before the attacks. “God brought her back down here to spend time with her sister,” Waugh said.
Despite having to relive her own grief, Waugh feels its important to continue giving media interviews.
“It gets hard sometimes, and it’s like, ‘I don’t know if I want do this again,’” she said. But, you know, it’s important that people will remember 9/11, I think, because … people become complacent to things like this.”
