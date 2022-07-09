You won't guess what US policy this Greensboro church wants to change

GREENSBORO — Un regalo de Pastores por la paz.

Large duffel bags are emblazoned with this message — meaning, “a gift from Pastors for Peace.” A duffel bag with this message also means the beginning of yet another mission Pastors for Peace will be making to Cuba.

The New York City-based organization calls it a “friendshipment caravan.”

For 30 years, the nonprofit has been dedicated to normalizing relations with Cuba, which have been strained for decades. During that time, Pastors for Peace has donated thousands of educational materials, vehicles and over-the-counter medications to the Cuban people.

This year, inside of the large duffel bags will be masks, gloves, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies — pandemic-related items that are much needed in the island country of roughly 11 million.

Executive Director Gail Walker said this is the first time Pastors for Peace has gone to Cuba since the coronavirus pandemic.

“As COVID has eased up some … we thought it was important to connect with people again,” Walker said. “We’re not meant to just be little squares on a Zoom screen. We wanted to have that connection with people, face to face.”

This latest project is also bringing back another tradition. Before hopping on a flight to deliver the aid to Cuba, a number of “caravanistas” will fulfill the education piece of their mission through routes of advocacy. Riding in a cargo van, passenger van and a car donated by a supporter, three groups of these people will travel through different regions of the U.S.

Eventually, one route will take them to the South. To North Carolina. To a Greensboro church.

****

In states ranging from New Mexico to North Carolina, the caravanistas will gather donations for their trip and hold discussions about the impact of America’s decades-long embargo with Cuba and other policies, which some feel have become outdated.

Today, a portion of the caravan will make its way to Peace United Church of Christ for a fundraiser luncheon.

The Rev. Tom Warren said the money raised will go toward the caravan’s drive to purchase the COVID-related medical supplies. There will also be a discussion about the negative effects of economic sanctions on Cuba.

This is the first time the Pastors for Peace caravan has stopped at Peace United Church of Christ — but it isn’t the house of worship’s first experience raising awareness for Cuba.

Every January, the church sponsors a cultural immersion trip to the country. During the trip, attendees spend nine days on the island learning about Cuba’s history, culture and people.

Warren’s first trip to Cuba was in 2003. It left an impression.

“I was transformed on that trip,” recalled Warren, who has since returned to the island eight times. “I was deeply impressed by the universal education. It is free to all students through graduate school … and I was particularly moved by the free health care … and the crime is so little. They don’t have the problems we have. They have other problems. I don’t want to paint it as perfect, but it’s different.”

One of those problems is access to medicine. Although Cuba has a free health care system, Walker said many citizens aren’t able to receive certain types of care because of impacts related to the embargo.

A surgical intern in Cuba once told Walker that he had to delay certain surgeries because of a lack of common medicines ranging from pain relievers to anticoagulants that prevent blood clotting.

“He said, ‘Even if it’s dire, what are we going to do?’” Walker remembered. “It’s difficult to get an aspirin or to get certain other kinds of basic medical goods. They are able to produce, ironically, things as wonderful as vaccines for COVID, but are struggling to have pain relievers in the hospitals when people need to have surgery done.”

Walker said the streets aren’t exactly lined with people about to die, but the limited access to medicine has been dire for some. She knows a mother whose child died because there wasn’t medicine to treat a rare kidney disease.

One of Walker’s friends in the country needed a life-saving medication as well. It wasn’t available in Cuba, but could be found in the U.S. But Walker couldn’t get it delivered in time.

“It was tragic,” Walker said. “Just one death is too many.”

****

The current embargo prevents businesses in or majorly run by people in the United States from trading with the island — measures Walker says are intended “to isolate and squeeze Cuba into a corner.”

However, the embargo has exemptions for sending food or medicine — if used for humanitarian purposes and given to individuals or nongovernmental organizations.

Enter Pastors for Peace and its many missions to the country. In its latest venture, the duffels filled with medical supplies will be donated to an organization called the Cuban Ecumenical Distribution Committee. This group, made up of local religious and community members, decides where the supplies are needed most.

Walker said that although donations give the people of Cuba relief, that alone isn’t enough.

“What we bring in the planes and the boats and the tons of aid over the years, that’s not what Cuba needs,” Walker said. “What they need is the policy done away with so they can provide for their own people. We continue to do this work 30 years later because the need remains. People are hurting in Cuba.”

Of late, Warren has been preparing his church’s fellowship hall for today’s fundraiser. He hopes to see plenty of new faces and maybe get some signed up for the church’s trip to Cuba next year.

“As a Christian, it’s really about loving your neighbor,” Warren said. “Cuba is our neighbor and we want to build bridges of love, learn from each other and stop this where human beings are being hurt by policy.”