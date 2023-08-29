GREENSBORO — Zach Bryan will perform at the Greensboro Coliseum for two nights in August 2024 as part of The Quittin Time Tour.

Fans can register for presale tickets beginning at noon Sept. 6 by going online to zachbryanpresale.com; general ticket sales begin Sept. 8. Matt Maeson and Levi Turner are scheduled to perform both nights with him.

Bryan just released his fourth full-length studio album, Zach Bryan, available at zachbryan.lnk.to/album via Warner Records.

The 27-year-old wraps up his Burn, Burn, Burn Tour in Kansas City at the end of the month, according to a news release from AEG Presents and the Greensboro Coliseum.

Bryan's new 16-track body of work "explores the Grammy-nominated singer’s southern states roots that combine a litany of varied musical and literary influences that might be best described as 'Zach Bryan music,'" the release stated. Written and produced entirely by Bryan, the self-titled album features raw and unfiltered stories that speak from the heart.