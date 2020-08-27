Doctor in protective gloves & workwear holding Testing Kit for the coronavirus test (copy)
GREENSBORO — After COVID-19 testing of all employees at its Greensboro and High Point jails, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office says there are no new positive cases to report. 

The sheriff's office decided to test all inmates and employees after six detention officers tested positive for COVID-19 in July and August.

Out of all of the 337 people tested last week, which included detention officers, administrative staff, medical units and food service employees, the sheriff's office said there were no new positive cases, though inmates have yet to be tested. 

Inmate testing begins Monday at both detention centers, the sheriff's office said. 

