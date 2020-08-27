GREENSBORO — After COVID-19 testing of all employees at its Greensboro and High Point jails, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office says there are no new positive cases to report.
The sheriff's office decided to test all inmates and employees after six detention officers tested positive for COVID-19 in July and August.
Out of all of the 337 people tested last week, which included detention officers, administrative staff, medical units and food service employees, the sheriff's office said there were no new positive cases, though inmates have yet to be tested.
Inmate testing begins Monday at both detention centers, the sheriff's office said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.