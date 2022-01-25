 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zoo closes aviary habitat to public after avian flu found in wild birds in eastern North Carolina
ASHEBORO — With the discovery of avian flu in wild birds found in eastern North Carolina, the North Carolina Zoo is closing its aviary habitat to the public as a precaution, according to a news release from the zoo.

For birds, avian flu is a highly contagious viral disease that can affect several species of birds, including domestic poultry and wild birds. This disease, if spread, could have devastating effects on poultry farms (both commercial and backyard flocks) and birds living in zoos and wildlife centers, the zoo said.

An outbreak of avian flu has killed more than 5,000 migratory cranes in Israel, prompting authorities to declare a popular nature reserve off-limits to visitors and warn of a possible egg shortage as local poultry are culled as a precaution.

“Closing the Aviary is a preventive, precautionary measure to protect all our bird species at the Zoo as the disease can spread very quickly and is often fatal to them,” the zoo’s Director of Animal Health Dr. Jb Minter said in the release. “The disease has so far only been found in a very few wild birds in North and South Carolina.”

Zoo officials will work with the state and federal departments of agriculture to determine when the zoo can safely reopen the aviary habitat. They also will test any of the zoo's birds that show clinical signs of illness, including sneezing, coughing, lack of energy and poor appetite, according to the release.

As of Tuesday, none of the zoo's birds are showing any of these signs, the zoo said.

The zoo also has increased biosecurity for its staff, such as restricting only certain teams to work with the zoo’s birds.

No human infections from this virus have been found in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says transmission of the virus from birds to humans is very rare and considers the risk to the general public very low. 

People who own domestic poultry or are around wild birds are encouraged to find more information about caring for their own flock of birds. Steps to help protect backyard poultry flocks can be found on the U.S. Department of Agriculture website.

