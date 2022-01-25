Zoo closes aviary habitat to public after avian flu found in wild birds in eastern North Carolina

ASHEBORO — With the discovery of avian flu in wild birds found in eastern North Carolina, the North Carolina Zoo is closing its aviary habitat to the public as a precaution, according to a news release from the zoo.

For birds, avian flu is a highly contagious viral disease that can affect several species of birds, including domestic poultry and wild birds. This disease, if spread, could have devastating effects on poultry farms (both commercial and backyard flocks) and birds living in zoos and wildlife centers, the zoo said.

“Closing the Aviary is a preventive, precautionary measure to protect all our bird species at the Zoo as the disease can spread very quickly and is often fatal to them,” the zoo’s Director of Animal Health Dr. Jb Minter said in the release. “The disease has so far only been found in a very few wild birds in North and South Carolina.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Zoo officials will work with the state and federal departments of agriculture to determine when the zoo can safely reopen the aviary habitat. They also will test any of the zoo's birds that show clinical signs of illness, including sneezing, coughing, lack of energy and poor appetite, according to the release.