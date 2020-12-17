10 Greensboro creative programs to receive city grants totaling $60,000

GREENSBORO — Ten creative programs will receive a share of $60,000 through the city’s Catalyzing Creativity Grants Program.

Each are projects planned for the first half of 2021 that focus on engagement with communities of color, low-income communities and/or people who are disabled.

The Catalyzing Creativity Grant represents the first funding initiative by the city's office of arts and culture, Creative Greensboro.

It was designed in response to the city's Cultural Arts Master Plan, adopted two years ago by the City Council.

The plan sought to “identify culturally-specific and emerging arts and cultural organizations and develop an initiative supporting their organizational growth, resilience and programmatic reach.”

It's also the first grant support each of these individuals and nonprofit organizations have received from the city.