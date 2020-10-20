 Skip to main content
2 staff members test positive for COVID-19 in new outbreak at Greensboro nursing home
GREENSBORO — Two staff members at Accordius Health at Greensboro have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. No cases among residents were reported in the outbreak at the facility at 1201 Carolina St.

In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more positive cases. There were no additional cases documented in previous outbreaks at Guilford County facilities, according to Tuesday's report.

Officials at Accordius did not immediately respond to an email and phone call late Tuesday afternoon seeking comment. 

The NCDHHS report tracks COVID-19 in certain congregate living locations and does not include the dates of the positive results. The report is released on Tuesdays and Fridays.

An outbreak is considered over if there is not evidence of continued transmission within the facility in 28 days.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

