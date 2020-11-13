3 local races still close enough for a recount after Guilford County Board of Elections canvass

Republicans on the board wanted to have a hearing on those complaints, because they said the board had approved some ballots in those categories.

Chairman Jim Kimel, a Democrat, said that the county elections board followed the state elections board's instructions on counting ballots that arrived after Election Day, as well as on how to allow voters to "cure" their ballots with an affidavit to correct absentee ballot envelope deficiencies.

Some of those instructions were different than in past years. For example, the state board extended when absentee mail-in ballots could arrive from Nov. 6 to Thursday. A challenge to that extension made it to the U.S. Supreme Court, which voted 5-3 to not disturb the North Carolina elections board decision.

Kathryn Lindley, a Republican on Guilford's board, said that the state board did not have the right to change state law on these matters. Kimel said the state board has the authority to instruct Guilford and other counties on how to proceed.

"It seems to me Justice Newby’s fight is with the State Board of Elections and not with the county on this level," he said.