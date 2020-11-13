3 local races still close enough for a recount after Guilford County Board of Elections canvass

Three local races are headed for a recount after Guilford County elections officials certified results Friday that showed those contests within the margin for a recount.
The Guilford County Board of Elections met for about 10 hours on Friday to certify results from the Nov. 3 election. The early part of the meeting continued the work started at a separate meeting Thursday to count remaining absentee ballots and go through provisional ballots, which are votes where there is a problem such as questions about a voter's eligibility when the vote is cast.
The county added 2,578 votes between its election night totals and Friday's end result.
The additional ballots lengthened the lead for Democrat Mary Beth Murphy who was challenging Republican incumbent Alan Branson in the District 4 race for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. Murphy had been ahead by 18 votes on Election Day. After Friday's canvass she was ahead by 70 votes.
And Republican Pat Tillman and unaffiliated candidate Deborah Napper still had more votes than their respective opponents in the two Guilford County Board of Education races that were too close to call on Election Day.
After Friday's tally, Tillman led Democratic challenger Blake Odum by 74 votes for the school board's District 3 seat. Napper led Republican Michelle Bardsley by 147 votes to replace board member Darlene Garrett, who did not seek reelection for the District 5 seat.
The elections board has received valid requests for a recount for all three races, Board of Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said. The recounts have not yet been scheduled.
Collicutt says he has seen races change by at most a vote or two with a recount.
Branson said the close total in his race came after the Guilford County Association of Educators and some schools leaders rallied around Murphy, a middle school social studies teacher and coach.
"I hope to win so I can hang around and be a thorn, even if I'm in the minority," Branson said, referring to an expected Republican minority on the Board of Commissioners.
At the start of the canvass Friday, the Guilford County Board of Elections voted 3-2, along party lines, not to hold a hearing on a protest lodged by Paul Martin Newby, a candidate for chief justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina.
Support Local Journalism
The scope of his protest in Guilford County included both the chief justice and attorney general races. He also filed protests in other counties.
Newby raised concerns about Guilford County counting some absentee-by-mail ballots that were either received after Election Day, without a postmark or with deficiencies on their envelopes such as lacking signatures or addresses.
Republicans on the board wanted to have a hearing on those complaints, because they said the board had approved some ballots in those categories.
Chairman Jim Kimel, a Democrat, said that the county elections board followed the state elections board's instructions on counting ballots that arrived after Election Day, as well as on how to allow voters to "cure" their ballots with an affidavit to correct absentee ballot envelope deficiencies.
Some of those instructions were different than in past years. For example, the state board extended when absentee mail-in ballots could arrive from Nov. 6 to Thursday. A challenge to that extension made it to the U.S. Supreme Court, which voted 5-3 to not disturb the North Carolina elections board decision.
Kathryn Lindley, a Republican on Guilford's board, said that the state board did not have the right to change state law on these matters. Kimel said the state board has the authority to instruct Guilford and other counties on how to proceed.
"It seems to me Justice Newby’s fight is with the State Board of Elections and not with the county on this level," he said.
As far as ballots that arrived without a postmark, Kimel and Lindley said the board considered whether there was other proof that the ballot had been mailed before the deadline. Lindley said there were multiple instances where the Republicans and Democrats on the board disagreed on whether there was enough proof to keep a ballot, but the Democrats overruled the Republicans and allowed it in the count.
Members of the Guilford County Board of Elections are appointed by the county Democratic and Republican parties. Democrats currently get three spots because they are the party of the governor, while Republicans get two, Kimel and Lindley explained. That would be reversed if North Carolina had a Republican governor.
The board voted unanimously on many of the questions it considered, including some instances of either keeping or rejecting ballots of voters who had moved out of the county, depending on when that move took place in relationship to certain deadlines.
In one instance that stood out, county elections staff alleged that a woman came into a polling place, admitted she had moved to Florida and then, after being told she could not vote in Guilford County, went out and voted via curbside voting. The board voided her ballot and referred her for possible prosecution.
Election results must now be certified by the State Board of Elections, which meets Nov. 24, to be considered official.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!