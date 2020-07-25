ASHEBORO — Three people being held at the Randolph County jail have tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff's office says.
The jail's contract medical staff notified officials on Thursday that three people being detained at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19, the contagious respiratory illness caused by the latest coronavirus, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said Friday night in a news release. All three, who have shown no symptoms, were tested before being admitted to the jail and were in quarantine pending results, the sheriff's office said. They will remain quarantined until cleared by public health officials to be admitted to the jail's general population. All three had been arrested between Sunday and Monday.
The sheriff's office said no one else being detained outside of the quarantine area and no detention staff have been exposed.
The Randolph County jail was not included in Friday's bi-weekly state report on outbreaks at so-called "congregate living" sites. Although cases at such facilities may be reported promptly at the local level, it is not uncommon for there to be a delay in the data appearing in the state's report as officials collect and verify information.
Friday's state report shows 11 ongoing outbreaks at correctional facilities in North Carolina, including one at the Forsyth County jail, which has had 11 cases, all among staff, and no deaths.
The state defines a COVID-19 ongoing outbreak as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
