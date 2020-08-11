GREENSBORO — Five Guilford County correctional officers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Shannon Serrin, a paralegal with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.
However, those employees have since been cleared to return to work and no inmates are exhibiting symptoms of the disease, Serrin said.
“As of yesterday, we have everyone back at work,” Serrin said Tuesday, noting that the employees self-quarantined at home for 14 days following instructions from the Guilford County Health Department.
One part-time officer works at the jail in High Point and the other four are full-time officers at the Greensboro jail, she said.
Data released by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday indicated the cases involved inmates, but Serrin said that is incorrect and that there are no known cases among the population at either jail. NCDHHS has said posted data is preliminary and subject to change as cases are investigated. Officials also note that positive cases reported by the state may have been cleared by the time they make it into the state’s database.
Only two of the officers came in contact with inmates or other correctional officers when they were positive for the disease, and contact tracing was conducted through the health department to look for any related cases, Serrin said.
“None of those individuals (are showing) any symptoms of COVID-19,” she said. Serrin did not know if those people have been tested for the highly contagious disease.
The other three officers were on vacation or on leave for other reasons when they tested positive.
Other new cases reported by NCDHHS for congregate living facilities in the past week are as follows:
• Sixteen cases (15 involving residents) at Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation. The facility’s website reports there were only five active cases as of Tuesday.
• Two staff members at Abbotswood at Irving Park, although Executive Director Allison Pait said in an email the facility no longer has any active coronavirus cases.
• One case involving a staff member at Guilford House Assisted Living & Memory Care.
• One case each involving staff members at Friends Home at Guilford and at Friends West.
No new deaths were reported at any Guilford County facilities.
