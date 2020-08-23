GREENSBORO — A 55-year-old woman died Saturday night after she was struck by a vehicle while crossing Phillips Avenue, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Shortly after 9 p.m., Kaysanni Townsend of Greensboro was walking south, crossing Phillips Avenue near Lombardy Street, police said. She was struck by an eastbound Ford Taurus driven by Quateisha Anthony, 26, of Greensboro, according to the release.
Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene, said police, who are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about it is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
