6th District profile: Democrat Kathy Manning

Democrat Kathy Manning is running against Republican Lee Haywood for the Congressional seat in North Carolina's redrawn 6th District.
Manning has been here before, running unsuccessfully against Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Walker for the 6th District seat in 2018.
Walker decided not to seek reelection after the district was changed to include mostly Democratic Guilford County and part of Forsyth County.
Manning is a former Greensboro immigration lawyer and small business owner who has been involved with a variety of local nonprofits in the past decade, according to her campaign website.
She sat down recently for an interview with Jim Longworth, host of the "Triad Today" public-affairs show, which will broadcast interviews with several candidates for state and national office next week.
In a wide-ranging interview, Manning was asked about government issues and personal experiences.
As the COVID-19 pandemic rages, Manning said she believes a federal mandate requiring the use of masks is appropriate.
"I think the CDC guidelines have demonstrated that mask wearing stops the spread and not only keeps the wearer of the mask safe, it keeps everybody else safe," Manning said.
She mentioned President Donald Trump's recent COVID-19 infection and said: "We also know, by watching this president, what happens when you don't wear a mask."
Longworth also asked:
Would you support Medicare for all if it came up?
"I believe we need to build on the Affordable Care Act. It took us so long to get that legislation through and that legislation provided health care for 20 million more Americans."
Manning explained that people should be able to buy into Medicare at a younger age and the government needs to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies to bring down the cost of drugs.
She also said that telemedicine can be the next wave of good care.
"It's a great way to keep people, particularly people with chronic conditions, healthy."
Would you like to forgive all college loans up to $50,000 as Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer have suggested?
"No, but I do believe we need to address the student debt issue. We need to make sure that our students are getting the best possible rate when they get their student loans."
Manning added that students are "subject to the whims" of lenders and 17-year-olds are not always the best-equipped to navigate that system. She said an expanded Pell Grants system would help young people get better access to education.
If elected, would you make it illegal to buy, sell or possess assault-style weapons?
"It is long past time for us to take common-sense measures to address the gun violence that has ravaged this country."
She said that universal background checks and banning high-capacity magazines are all part of her plan.
"And I cannot think of any reason a 17-year-old needs an assault weapon that was designed for war."
Do you support term limits for representatives?
"I would definitely consider it."
What one thing did you learn from your parents that would make you stand well in Congress?
"'I learned so much from my parents. I learned the importance of family, of faith, of hard work, education."
