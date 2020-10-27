6th District profile: Democrat Kathy Manning

Longworth also asked:

Would you support Medicare for all if it came up?

"I believe we need to build on the Affordable Care Act. It took us so long to get that legislation through and that legislation provided health care for 20 million more Americans."

Manning explained that people should be able to buy into Medicare at a younger age and the government needs to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies to bring down the cost of drugs.

She also said that telemedicine can be the next wave of good care.

"It's a great way to keep people, particularly people with chronic conditions, healthy."

Would you like to forgive all college loans up to $50,000 as Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer have suggested?

"No, but I do believe we need to address the student debt issue. We need to make sure that our students are getting the best possible rate when they get their student loans."

Manning added that students are "subject to the whims" of lenders and 17-year-olds are not always the best-equipped to navigate that system. She said an expanded Pell Grants system would help young people get better access to education.