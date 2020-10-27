6th District profile: Republican Lee Haywood

Lee Haywood, a Republican, is running against Democrat Kathy Manning for the 6th District Congressional seat.
Current Rep. Mark Walker, a Republican, decided not to seek reelection after the district was redrawn to include mostly Democratic Guilford County and part of Forsyth County.
Haywood, a Greensboro businessman, became active in Republican politics after President Barack Obama's election in 2008, most recently serving as the chairman of the 6th District's Republican Party chapter for more than two years, according to his campaign website.
He sat down recently for an interview with Jim Longworth, host of the "Triad Today" public-affairs show, which will broadcast interviews with several candidates for state and national office next week.
In an interview, Haywood was asked about government issues and personal experiences.
With the nation still in the grip of a pandemic, Haywood said individual states should make their own decisions about the use of face coverings.
"I think the president has done a wonderful job of balancing the issue of safety as well as of the economy," Haywood said.
Longworth also asked:
Would you support Medicare for all if it came up?
Haywood said Manning's support of the Affordable Care Act would be expensive.
"She thinks there's some pot of money up in the sky that rains down every day and pays for these programs. And any program that she implements as far as Medicaid for all will be at the peril of 180 million policy owners that have their own personal policy and what're we gonna do with them?"
He said the solution is to rewrite health care regulations to try to "implement a true market-based system for our health care and our health insurance."
Would you like to forgive all college loans up to $50,000 as Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer have suggested?
"I think it's a great idea if you live in a utopian world. When you sign that dotted line you commit yourself to paying for these debts."
Haywood said that the higher-education system is "out of control" and that universities should tap their own endowments to help students pay for education.
"Why do I have to pay for their education?"
If elected, would you make it illegal to buy, sell or possess assault-style weapons?
"I think we need to be careful who we issue concealed carry and gun permits to, but they should be made available as possible if that person is deemed worthy and safe to own one. The Second Amendment should be protected in this country at all costs."
Haywood added that people who have mental-health issues should not own a handgun or an assault rifle.
"But we need to go through the process to make sure that anybody that's capable and is a law-abiding citizen should be able to own a firearm and an AR-15."
Do you support term limits for representatives?
Haywood said he said he would support limits of four or five terms.
What one thing did you learn from your parents that would make you stand well in Congress?
"Honor and integrity and always tell the truth. An honest man doesn't need a memory."
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.
