6th District profile: Republican Lee Haywood

Haywood said Manning's support of the Affordable Care Act would be expensive.

"She thinks there's some pot of money up in the sky that rains down every day and pays for these programs. And any program that she implements as far as Medicaid for all will be at the peril of 180 million policy owners that have their own personal policy and what're we gonna do with them?"

He said the solution is to rewrite health care regulations to try to "implement a true market-based system for our health care and our health insurance."

Would you like to forgive all college loans up to $50,000 as Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer have suggested?

"I think it's a great idea if you live in a utopian world. When you sign that dotted line you commit yourself to paying for these debts."

Haywood said that the higher-education system is "out of control" and that universities should tap their own endowments to help students pay for education.

"Why do I have to pay for their education?"

If elected, would you make it illegal to buy, sell or possess assault-style weapons?