GREENSBORO — A 72-year-old Greensboro man injured in a wreck Sunday died from his injuries Monday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Authorities are still investigating the crash that resulted in Steve Cooper Coble's death, police said.
Shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, Coble was driving a 2011 Hyundai Azera east on Wolfe Road when a 2015 International tractor truck entered the street from Alcott Road, police said.
Coble was unable to stop and struck the front left corner of the truck. Coble was taken to Moses Cone hospital where he later died.
The other driver, Pink Moore, 67, of Greensboro, was charged with failure to see before starting in roadway, police said. Impairment was not suspected in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit tips through the P3tips app or at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.