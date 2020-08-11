Emergency lights (copy)

GREENSBORO — A 72-year-old Greensboro man injured in a wreck Sunday died from his injuries Monday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Authorities are still investigating the crash that resulted in Steve Cooper Coble's death, police said.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, Coble was driving a 2011 Hyundai Azera east on Wolfe Road when a 2015 International tractor truck entered the street from Alcott Road, police said.

Coble was unable to stop and struck the front left corner of the truck. Coble was taken to Moses Cone hospital where he later died.

The other driver, Pink Moore, 67, of Greensboro, was charged with failure to see before starting in roadway, police said. Impairment was not suspected in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also submit tips through the P3tips app or at P3tips.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

