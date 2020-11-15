 Skip to main content
9.3 million gallons of untreated wastewater spilled from a manhole after power outage, Greensboro officials say
9.3 million gallons of untreated wastewater spilled from a manhole after power outage, Greensboro officials say

GREENSBORO — About 9.3 million gallons of untreated wastewater spilled from a sewer manhole on Thursday, according to a release from the city of Greensboro.

The manhole was located at the North Buffalo Pump Station at 2199 White St. About 3.8 million gallons from the spill entered North Buffalo Creek, a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin, the city said.

The discharge occurred for approximately 3 hours due to a failure of the primary and backup power supply at the plant, according to the release. 

Flooding and power outages affected Greensboro after more than four inches of rain occurred in the area on Wednesday and Thursday.

