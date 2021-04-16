 Skip to main content
'A celebration of democracy,' Greensboro's international committee again holds election
'A celebration of democracy,' Greensboro's international committee again holds election

GREENSBORO — The city's immigrant and refugee community has endured an especially hard year during the pandemic, with higher rates of COVID-19 infection and little opportunity for many to protect themselves while working frontline jobs. 

During this time, a little-known group called the International Advisory Committee has fought for ways to help thousands who live here with limited English skills and economic disadvantages. 

Now, it's the city's turn to help the committee choose its five members for the next two years in a special election planned for next week. 

"I think the (International Advisory Committee) is the bridge between the city and its immigrant citizens," said Adamou Mohamed, a former chair of the group who was elected in 2015 and served for four years. "It also serves as an opportunity for the immigrant community to be involved and present ... a way for immigrants to be integrated into their new community here."

The group meets every month. 

Meetings are a mix of listening to concerns from the immigrant community and advising the City Council on issues affecting the nearly 11% of Greensboro residents who speak limited English. Because Greensboro has a history of accepting refugees from around the world, some 120 languages and dialects are spoken here. 

Officials say that while other cities have similar boards, they can't find another place in the country where the public elects members of its international committee.

The International Advisory Committee was created and appointed by City Council in 2008. Marikay Abuzuaiter, who is now a member of council, was appointed to the committee then and served as chairwoman for a year. She has since served as a liaison to the committee. 

The story of Mohamed, who came to the U.S. from the West African country of Niger, is typical of many immigrants new to the city. He didn't have any family connections or money when he arrived in 2001. 

"I came without knowing anyone," he said. "I was undocumented for some time until I was able to adjust my status. That experience really opened my eyes to the challenge many immigrants faced."

In 2015, Mohamed worked with the city and other community leaders to restructure the International Advisory Committee as an elected body. He was elected to the committee during the first election in 2017. 

Holding elections raises the profile of the group as well as encouraging strong leaders to emerge from the community, Mohamed said. 

"When we say immigrant, it’s a diverse group of people," he said. "We can look at refugees, immigrant visa holders, undocumented or not — the (International Advisory Committee) doesn’t make any distinction." 

Elections to become committee members are sometimes the first chance refugees and immigrants have to take part in a democracy. 

"The first time we had this election there was a lot of excitement because this was the first time that leaders within the immigrant community had been elected," Mohamed said. "Within a day and a half we had close to 500 people come out and vote for their leaders. This is a different experience for those of us who never have voted or their vote didn’t count.

"It’s a celebration of democracy for us."

Abuzuaiter said the elections help draw people into a system that is difficult for immigrants to negotiate. Necessities such as housing leases, medical care and police interaction are difficult for people when they don't know the customs and language of their adopted country. 

"The International Advisory Committee is one of the gems of Greensboro I do believe," Abuzuaiter said. "I don’t know of many cities that have such a strong leadership committee."

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

WANT TO VOTE?

Elections for the International Advisory Committee will be held April 23 (3 p.m. to 7 p.m.) and April 24 (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at the UNCG Park & Ride Lot at 1720 W. Gate City Blvd. The elections will be drive-thru because of the coronavirus pandemic. Residents who are high-school age and older are encouraged to vote.

Go to greensboro-nc.gov/iac for more information.

Eight people are running for the committee's five seats. Here's a look at each: 

 H'Yua (Liana) Adrong, a Vietnam native who is running for chair. Adrong came to this country as a refugee and said she has worked hard with community agencies and government leaders to provide resources and advocate for "equal access to culturally and linguistically appropriate COVID information and prevention resources."

 Tee Reh, a native of Burma (Myanmar) who is running for vice chair. A community health worker for Mustard Seed Clinic in Greensboro, Reh has acted as a liaison between the clinic and the Burmese/Karenni community to connect them with employment, health insurance and free food distributions.

 Fatima Diop, a native of Senegal, who is running for vice chair. Diop has worked in manufacturing and attended GTCC. She is a mentor at UNCG and a board member of the Senegalese Association.

 Prince Mundeke Mushunju, a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo who is running for vice chair. Mushunju is a pastor and leader of El-Shaddai Vision Church. His priorities are parenting and helping to tell the stories of refugees in Greensboro. 

 H'Thu Nie, a Vietnam native who is running for secretary. She said that the language barrier for all immigrants is a top priority.

 Haya Mujali, a native of Palestine who is running for secretary. Mujali was inspired by the 2018 deaths of five refugee children in an apartment fire. "It forced Greensboro to hold itself accountable and bear witness to the conditions both communities are forced to live under." 

 Satta Monah Sedi-Johnson, a native of Liberia who is running for executive member. As a volunteer with Church World Service, Sedi-Johnson said she understands the obstacles refugees face from language barriers. 

 Milagros Amaro, a native of Puerto Rico who is running for executive member. She wants to help immigrants access quality healthcare and resolve their legal status so they can become productive citizens of Greensboro. 

