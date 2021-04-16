'A celebration of democracy,' Greensboro's international committee again holds election

Officials say that while other cities have similar boards, they can't find another place in the country where the public elects members of its international committee.

The International Advisory Committee was created and appointed by City Council in 2008. Marikay Abuzuaiter, who is now a member of council, was appointed to the committee then and served as chairwoman for a year. She has since served as a liaison to the committee.

The story of Mohamed, who came to the U.S. from the West African country of Niger, is typical of many immigrants new to the city. He didn't have any family connections or money when he arrived in 2001.

"I came without knowing anyone," he said. "I was undocumented for some time until I was able to adjust my status. That experience really opened my eyes to the challenge many immigrants faced."

In 2015, Mohamed worked with the city and other community leaders to restructure the International Advisory Committee as an elected body. He was elected to the committee during the first election in 2017.

Holding elections raises the profile of the group as well as encouraging strong leaders to emerge from the community, Mohamed said.