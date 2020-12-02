'A good reminder of friends and fun times': Shoppers' Day goes virtual with a celebration of the program

GREENSBORO — This band of elves had a dilemma.
No way could the hundreds of volunteers and the hundreds of participants of the annual Shoppers' Day sponsored by the nonprofit Mayor's Committee for Persons with Disabilities take over Four Seasons Mall with Santa this year for shopping and entertainment with COVID-19 wreaking havoc.
Those with disabilities are among the most vulnerable during the pandemic. This year, for the group's 35th annual shopping spree, there would have been 900 people of varying abilities.
And each year they look forward to the fellowship, which includes getting paired with a volunteer, many of whom are high school or college students, who help them pick out gifts, join in with the live rounds of "Jingle Bells," play in the falling faux snow, and see Santa if they want.
"It's electric," program volunteer Donna Gray said of the surroundings. "They are so comfortable. They are so happy. It's fun and it's also a safe place for them. "
It's also a time for friends to meet up each year and for lots of smiling faces and snapshots. It gave them a bit of independence.
But to cancel?
"We had to do something," said Gray, a city employee who acts as liaison between the nonprofit group and the city, its primary partner.
Already, the group had lost its primary source of income for putting on the event, which includes a gift of $10 for each shopper taking part. Businessman Al Lineberry allows the group of volunteers to collect parking fees on a downtown parking lot during Greensboro Grasshopper baseball games. But the sports team wasn't playing during the pandemic.
If they couldn't bring their friends a bit of Christmas at the mall, they would go virtual.
So, the band of elves went around to Guilford County schools and organizations filming segments of them performing or sending holiday wishes. The video includes a masked-up performance of "Jingle Bells," dancers and the Peacehaven Farm's ukelele band.
"In this time of staying at home and distancing, it's a good reminder of friends and fun times," said Peacehaven's Adam Barnes, director of housing and program services, whose organization's musicians would have performed at the mall.
The day was created to also promote empathy and awareness of the daily challenges people with disabilities face, according to organizers.
The full video celebration will premiere at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Mayor's Committee for Persons with Disabilities Facebook page and the city's YouTube channel, and an edited version on the Greensboro Television Network.
Organizers are encouraging group homes, exceptional student classes and families to host watch parties for themselves.
The Mayor's Committee organizers have included old photos in the video — and the promise that next year will be something special.
"We're already planning for it," Gray said.
