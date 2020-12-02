'A good reminder of friends and fun times': Shoppers' Day goes virtual with a celebration of the program

GREENSBORO — This band of elves had a dilemma.

No way could the hundreds of volunteers and the hundreds of participants of the annual Shoppers' Day sponsored by the nonprofit Mayor's Committee for Persons with Disabilities take over Four Seasons Mall with Santa this year for shopping and entertainment with COVID-19 wreaking havoc.

Those with disabilities are among the most vulnerable during the pandemic. This year, for the group's 35th annual shopping spree, there would have been 900 people of varying abilities.

And each year they look forward to the fellowship, which includes getting paired with a volunteer, many of whom are high school or college students, who help them pick out gifts, join in with the live rounds of "Jingle Bells," play in the falling faux snow, and see Santa if they want.

"It's electric," program volunteer Donna Gray said of the surroundings. "They are so comfortable. They are so happy. It's fun and it's also a safe place for them. "

It's also a time for friends to meet up each year and for lots of smiling faces and snapshots. It gave them a bit of independence.

But to cancel?