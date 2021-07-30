'Heartbreaking loss': Many remember First Presbyterian pastor for her humanity, generosity

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Members and others in the community have flooded social media with stories of a beloved faith leader, including one told by a woman who had faced a difficult pregnancy and Jacobs was right there praying with her as the baby later faced unexpected and life threatening medical issues. Others also wrote about her generosity and how she made them feel loved and accepted.

"A heartbreaking loss for the church and the world," one person wrote of Jacobs, who was also a mom.

It was after a weekend of especially horrific tragedies in October, 2017, including a crash that resulted in the deaths of five people on Battleground Avenue and a shooting massacre in Las Vegas, with at least 55 people dead and more than 500 injured, that the church had offered the community space the following Monday to gather.

She stood and prayed with those who had gathered.

She did that a lot whether those who stood before her were members or not.

While the church’s physical doors were closed by the pandemic, Jacobs continued writing columns that were posted to the church’s website.

They often encouraged others to think about someone else.

“My message to each of you is to hold on tight — call, text, email one another,” Jacobs wrote earlier this year. “Virtually offer love, hope and light during this strange time where, when God created us to be in community, we cannot be.”

