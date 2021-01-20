'A new chapter': Guilford residents harbor feelings of happiness, hope and healing from Biden's inauguration

GREENSBORO — The inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday inspired, as you might expect, a spectrum of emotions from residents that ranged from hope and happiness to angst and apprehension.

Such is the state of a county, and country, in the midst of a pandemic, racial unrest, economic uncertainty and so many other problems too numerous to mention.

On Wednesday, Biden officially took ownership of them.

And America watched.

Nick Vaughn, 25, said the “uplifting” day provided “a sense of normalcy" in unusual times and hopes Biden's message of inclusion is remembered.

"We must get behind our president. We must all give him a chance," said Vaughn, who lives in Greensboro. "I have a new sense of hope today. This is a new chapter in our history and we can do this."

Others, like Tonya Morgan who was working at Jessie's Diner on Wednesday, chose not to watch the inauguration. Morgan, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, said she probably would have taken the day off if the real estate mogul had won a second term.

Morgan said she's not only disappointed, but worried about what will happen to the country over the next four years.