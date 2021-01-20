'A new chapter': Guilford residents harbor feelings of happiness, hope and healing from Biden's inauguration

GREENSBORO — The inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday inspired, as you might expect, a spectrum of emotions from residents that ranged from hope and happiness to angst and apprehension.
Such is the state of a county, and country, in the midst of a pandemic, racial unrest, economic uncertainty and so many other problems too numerous to mention.
On Wednesday, Biden officially took ownership of them.
And America watched.
Nick Vaughn, 25, said the “uplifting” day provided “a sense of normalcy" in unusual times and hopes Biden's message of inclusion is remembered.
"We must get behind our president. We must all give him a chance," said Vaughn, who lives in Greensboro. "I have a new sense of hope today. This is a new chapter in our history and we can do this."
Others, like Tonya Morgan who was working at Jessie's Diner on Wednesday, chose not to watch the inauguration. Morgan, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, said she probably would have taken the day off if the real estate mogul had won a second term.
Morgan said she's not only disappointed, but worried about what will happen to the country over the next four years.
She wasn't alone.
Even as Biden was taking the oath of office on Wednesday, many found it hard not to think about his predecessor, who was noticeably absent from the proceedings.
An article about Trump's departure posted to the News & Record Facebook's page Wednesday morning elicited a number of responses. A couple of commenters thanked Trump while many reveled in the end of his presidency.
Emily Edwards was more somber.
"I thought I had lost the ability to feel patriotic thrill until last night when I saw the flag representing Americans lost to COVID, restoring the soul of the country and again today as the flag represents a new hope of recovery for American values, health and status as a global leader."
Michelle Togut called the inaugural ceremony "beautiful and moving," adding that Biden's speech "hit the right tone after four long years of American carnage."
Togut said Trump's farewell speech was the "usual lie-filled puff of self-aggrandizement he's perfected. So happy to see him fly away, hopefully to never return to the Capitol."
For Bishop David Callands Jr. of Greensboro, the inauguration of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris "provided us with a lens into a historical moment that will be paramount in reconciling the hope of America.
"We witnessed today a blueprint of unity that will heal our great nation from the civil unrest we all witnessed two weeks ago as well as the racial divide."