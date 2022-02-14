A new grocery store for downtown Greensboro? The contract is ready.

GREENSBORO — South Elm Street may be getting a new grocery store and area residents are happy to hear it.
At its meeting Tuesday, the City Council will consider approving the sale of 3.04 acres at 734 S. Elm St. to Lidl US Operations. The site is just across the street from the Union Square Campus and borders the Downtown Greenway to the south.
The property at the southwest corner of South Elm Street and West Gate City Boulevard would be sold to Lidl for $1.4 million, according to the sales agreement.
An email to Lidl officials seeking comment Monday was not answered.
Lidl (pronounced lee-duhl like "needle"), founded in 1973 and headquartered in Germany, operates roughly 11,000 stores in Europe and the U.S. In an industry that's notoriously brutal, the chain offers ridiculously low prices. It's probably also the only grocery store where you can buy soda ... and an inflatable kayak.
The proposed store would be between 25,000 and 36,000 square feet with at least 100 parking spaces. It would quench the need for fresh food in an area that has been designated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a “food desert.”
Geraldine Bennett, who lives on Martin Street, was excited about the prospect of the store.
“Oh, that will be wonderful. That will be within walking distance because the nearest (grocery) is at Alamance Church Road and you have to catch a bus or have a car,” said Bennett, 67.
She has to catch the bus. Having a grocery store within walking distance would save her about two hours of travel time, she said.
The last grocery store she could recall in the area was a Bi-Rite, and “that was well over 20, 30 years ago,” she said.
Dondi Waddell, who lives on Vance Street, agreed that a grocery would be good for residents. “It would be nice to have one in the area,” he said.
The property falls under the South Elm Redevelopment Area and is owned by the Redevelopment Commission of Greensboro — a city-appointed board tasked with reviving blighted areas.
The property is considered a brownfield because of the area’s long history of industrial use, which included gas stations as well as auto repair and print shops.
Russ Clegg, manager of the city’s long range and strategic planning division, said some underground storage tanks and polluted soil have already been removed.
“One of the reasons that the city put our redevelopment plan in place was to take care of some of those environmental issues and get the site ready for development and get the agreement in place so that developers could come in and know exactly what they needed to do,” he said.
Generally, Lidl would have some monitoring and reporting requirements once it took ownership, Clegg said. That closing could take place early next year and then construction could begin.
If everything goes as planned, Clegg said it could be a couple of years before the store opens. The agreement, without optional extensions, gives Lidl up to five years to begin construction.
“It is a good addition to the southern end of downtown and can help kind of fill in their fabric and knit together the neighborhoods around there," he said. “And it'd be a great asset to have on our Downtown Greenway.”
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.