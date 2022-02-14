A new grocery store for downtown Greensboro? The contract is ready.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Oh, that will be wonderful. That will be within walking distance because the nearest (grocery) is at Alamance Church Road and you have to catch a bus or have a car,” said Bennett, 67.

She has to catch the bus. Having a grocery store within walking distance would save her about two hours of travel time, she said.

The last grocery store she could recall in the area was a Bi-Rite, and “that was well over 20, 30 years ago,” she said.

Dondi Waddell, who lives on Vance Street, agreed that a grocery would be good for residents. “It would be nice to have one in the area,” he said.

The property falls under the South Elm Redevelopment Area and is owned by the Redevelopment Commission of Greensboro — a city-appointed board tasked with reviving blighted areas.

The property is considered a brownfield because of the area’s long history of industrial use, which included gas stations as well as auto repair and print shops.

Russ Clegg, manager of the city’s long range and strategic planning division, said some underground storage tanks and polluted soil have already been removed.