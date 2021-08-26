'A punitive ordinance': After tense debate, Guilford officials approve mask mandate

GREENSBORO — Elected officials voted Thursday to impose a countywide indoor mask mandate, effective immediately, with fines for businesses that violate the rule ranging from $300 to $1,500.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners — acting in its dual role as the Guilford County Board of Health — voted 6-3 in favor of the mandate, which was drafted in response to an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant.

The board's two Republicans and a Democrat, James Upchurch, voted against the measure.

"I still think this is a punitive ordinance, a little heavier handed than I would appreciate, but I understand we all have our opinions and I think I can count," Republican Justin Conrad said.

During the virtual meeting, Conrad said he has heard from voters who are confused about why they are being asked to wear masks when they've already been vaccinated. And he remains concerned that a mask mandate will be a "disincentive" for people who haven't been vaccinated.

Upchurch, who routinely votes with the Democratic majority, objected to the health rule not taking a comprehensive, layered approach that includes social distancing and capacity limits for indoor spaces.

