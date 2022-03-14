'A zest for life': Dwight Ensley, a true renaissance man of Greensboro, dies at 64

A singer as well as a musician, his favorite instruments were the guitar and electric keyboard.

While he and Woodruff loved to dance — they were also good at it. They were national champions three times for the Fred Astaire dance studios.

His "engaging personality" led to a casting in the competitive ballroom dancing show "Ballroom Blitz" in 2013, which aired in the United States and 10 other countries.

About the same time, he was the oldest student in the Class of 2013 at the Elon Law School.

Philanthropy also gave him great joy. When his daughter Carly died at 16 from liver cancer, he set up a college scholarship in her name for a high school senior who desired to pursue the arts in college.

His ValuePointe.biz was a major sponsor of the Family Services of the Piedmont's Big Hair Ball from its inception. The agency is the largest private nonprofit of its kind in Guilford County, serving thousands of children and adults each year suffering from domestic violence, child abuse and mental health.