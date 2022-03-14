'A zest for life': Dwight Ensley, a true renaissance man of Greensboro, dies at 64

GREENSBORO — Dwight Ensley was at home reading an aviation magazine in 2017 and thinking about the upcoming eclipse, whose view might be hampered from the ground because of an expected cloud cover.
“So, I thought I could get above the clouds,” the veteran pilot told the News & Record at the time.
So he and wife Carolyn Woodruff, a local attorney and fellow pilot, decided to fly to South Carolina, which was supposed to be a great place to get a look, with Ensley piloting the plane.
The sun was directly overhead, so getting a good view was tricky. But by Ensley flying a roughly 12-mile circle over the western portion of the Palmetto State, everyone on board could see what looked like a ring of fire overhead with a big black spot in the middle.
Ensley and Woodruff clapped their hands at the sight.
Ensley, a 64-year-old author, business appraiser, late-life attorney, philanthropist — and many other things in addition to being an aviator — died March 5 of a heart attack.
He had flown back from North Myrtle Beach to Greensboro just three days earlier.
"We shared a life filled with adventure and giving back to our community," Woodruff said. "Dwight had a zest for life."
Ensley, who considered being a grandfather among the joys of his life, was the owner of ValuePointe.biz, a firm based in Greensboro that provided business valuations for divorces, Small Business Administration loans and estate planning.
He also had a decades-old love affair with flying. After graduating from Kent State University in business administration with a concentration in aviation in 1979, he became a commercial pilot. A flight instructor, he regularly flew a B58 Baron twin-engine airplane.
Ensley twice landed airplanes with engine trouble. One landing was on a highway, and all charter passengers walked away unharmed.
In 2007, Ensley received a special commendation from former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius for a heroic landing at midnight during a blizzard in Goodland, Kan.
He stayed busy following his interests and curiosities. After earning an MBA, he became involved with environmentally-friendly businesses, including a glass recycling plant in Baltimore and a plastics recycling plant in Ohio and North Carolina.
He wrote multiple books, ranging from "When the Wrong Person Gets the Money" to "Captain Green Eyes and the Seven Nights of Santa," a book he co-authored with his wife about children from all kinds of families who share holidays with multiple homes and caregivers.
A singer as well as a musician, his favorite instruments were the guitar and electric keyboard.
While he and Woodruff loved to dance — they were also good at it. They were national champions three times for the Fred Astaire dance studios.
His "engaging personality" led to a casting in the competitive ballroom dancing show "Ballroom Blitz" in 2013, which aired in the United States and 10 other countries.
About the same time, he was the oldest student in the Class of 2013 at the Elon Law School.
Philanthropy also gave him great joy. When his daughter Carly died at 16 from liver cancer, he set up a college scholarship in her name for a high school senior who desired to pursue the arts in college.
His ValuePointe.biz was a major sponsor of the Family Services of the Piedmont's Big Hair Ball from its inception. The agency is the largest private nonprofit of its kind in Guilford County, serving thousands of children and adults each year suffering from domestic violence, child abuse and mental health.
Ensley not only donated money from to the annual event, but could also be found running errands to help designers with the production side of the show.
It was in January that Ensley and Woodruff wanted to adopt a cat. They went to Crooked Tail Cat Café in downtown Greensboro where they had lattes and met the kittens there.
"We went through the approval process and eventually found Princess Lilly Latte through Red Dog Farms," Woodruff said. "It was love at first sight for Dwight."
Lilly was the first to alert that something was wrong with Ensley on March 5 when he passed.
In keeping with the way her husband lived, Woodruff is asking those who want to do something in his honor donate to this year's Annual Fund at Family Service of the Piedmont (https://www.fspcares.org). Click on "donate" from the home page and designate the gift to the Annual Fund in Memory of Dwight A. Ensley.
