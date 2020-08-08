About 20 people prayed Saturday for John Neville, his family, the Forsyth County detention officers charged in his death and protesters who are calling for justice for him.
“Lord, I pray for the Neville family,” said Stan Senft, a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. “I pray for Sheriff Kimbrough. I pray for the deputies, particularly the ones involved with (Neville’s) incident.
“We see people protesting, and rightly so,” Senft said. “I don’t know the answer. We pray for justice. We pray for righteousness.”
Senft was among the people who spoke at the Summer City Prayer service in front of the Umoja African Crafts store at 535 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem. Lloyd Presbyterian Church and Sister2Sister International staged the event.
Neville, 56, died of a brain injury on Dec. 4, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after he suffered injuries at the Forsyth County Jail two days earlier. Five detention officers and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with Neville’s death.
Saturday’s prayer service took place three days after video footage was released that showed Neville saying, “I can’t breathe,” dozens of times over three minutes while he was in a “hog-tie” restraint position inside a jail cell.
“Lord, our hearts grieve for our city,” Senft said in his prayer. “We are in a bad place. It ain’t right how we are treating one another.”
The participants sung religious songs in between their prayers. Those songs included “To God Be The Glory,” “Lift Every Voice And Sing,” which is the Negro National Anthem, and “Amazing Grace.”
Some drivers slowed down on Trade Street as they traveled by the event.
The Rev. Laura Spangler, the pastor at Lloyd Presbyterian Church on North Chestnut Street, asked God for mercy.
“Lord, we acknowledge that we are sinners,” Spangler said in her prayer. “And we are so sorry for spreading disease and immoral lifestyles in our city, in our land and in our world.
“Lord, we repent of our racism,” Spangler said. “We repent of our ill treatment of those who look different than us. We get carried away with excessive force, and we fail to respect law enforcement and those who have been incarcerated.”
Spangler also prayed for federal, state and local government leaders as well as people who care for hospital patients and nursing-home residents.
“God, we pray for healing from this COVID pandemic,” Spangler said. “God, we pray that you make us one race with your people in Christ.”
Purity Ruchugo, the owner of Umoja African Crafts and an elder at Lloyd Presbyterian, prayed for the protesters and police officers.
“Lord, we are a people in need,” Ruchugo said. “We know that you know how to fix this world.”
Minister Steven Ramsey Sr. of Providence Baptist Church in Kernersville prayed that all churches will stand together and speak out against injustice.
“Lord, we have been quiet for much too long,” Ramsey said. “We pray, God, that the church not being afraid to speak the truth and speak against wrong.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.