About face: Guilford officials rescind mask mandate as COVID-19 numbers fall

Vann said that other metrics used to track progress against the coronavirus have continued to look promising. Especially the number of hospitalizations, which stand at 48.

The percentage of residents who are vaccinated, though, could be improved upon. It's only 56%.

Experts say getting that number higher is crucial to protecting the county's population from a wave of new infections.

Although the board's vote went into effect immediately, Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston said that any business could continue to require that patrons cover their faces. Still, he warned the county will respond as the pandemic changes.

"There is no set rulebook on how to mitigate a global pandemic," Alston said. "We've seen this pandemic take turns for the better only to be followed by a new and more challenging virus."

He stressed that children and adults should get their shot and that COVID-19 vaccines are safe.

Monday's action does not rescind the mask mandate in Guilford County Schools, which was approved by the school board.

Likewise, Guilford County will continue to require its employees to wear masks indoors.