After a 'transformational' tenure, the United Way's Michelle Gethers-Clark moves on

GREENSBORO — Michelle Gethers-Clark, who made reducing poverty the hallmark of leading the United Way of Greater Greensboro, will be leaving next month to serve as the chief diversity officer and head of corporate responsibility for credit card giant Visa.

In this newly-created role, Gethers-Clark will be responsible for “further elevating Visa’s approach to inclusion and diversity as a business imperative,” according to the company.

Gethers-Clark will lead a team of more than 60 professionals worldwide with a focus on small and micro businesses.

She exits the United Way on April 15 and starts her new job on May 3.

On Tuesday, Gethers-Clark reflected on the potential to impact lives around the world in such a big way.

“Not everyone gets the opportunity to do that,” she said. “I consider myself truly blessed.”

Gethers-Clark leaves Greensboro after a tenure at the United Way that has garnered national attention. Since taking leadership of the agency, her team has generated and distributed $90 million in revenue to social programs focused on producing positive life, health and economic outcomes for children and families across Guilford County.