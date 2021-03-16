After a 'transformational' tenure, the United Way's Michelle Gethers-Clark moves on

GREENSBORO — Michelle Gethers-Clark, who made reducing poverty the hallmark of leading the United Way of Greater Greensboro, will be leaving next month to serve as the chief diversity officer and head of corporate responsibility for credit card giant Visa.
In this newly-created role, Gethers-Clark will be responsible for “further elevating Visa’s approach to inclusion and diversity as a business imperative,” according to the company.
Gethers-Clark will lead a team of more than 60 professionals worldwide with a focus on small and micro businesses.
She exits the United Way on April 15 and starts her new job on May 3.
On Tuesday, Gethers-Clark reflected on the potential to impact lives around the world in such a big way.
“Not everyone gets the opportunity to do that,” she said. “I consider myself truly blessed.”
Gethers-Clark leaves Greensboro after a tenure at the United Way that has garnered national attention. Since taking leadership of the agency, her team has generated and distributed $90 million in revenue to social programs focused on producing positive life, health and economic outcomes for children and families across Guilford County.
And in December, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott included the United Way in a list of 384 recipients to share in a $4.1 billion investment designed to lift local children and families out of poverty. The United Way will receive $10 million over three years — the largest donation in the agency’s 99-year-history.
“She leaves a great legacy,” said Walker Sanders, president of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.
The two met when she was an executive with American Express and the Community Foundation was introducing the concept of “social capital” to Greensboro.
“Her vision of focusing the United Way on reducing poverty was bold and courageous,” Sanders said. “It has led the United Way in a direction that will continue to positively impact hundreds and hundreds of families in our community.”
Gethers-Clark, who had previously been a United Way board member, joined the nonprofit in 2012 as a consultant and was later named president and CEO.
As a board member she was known for her insight and ability to see the big picture — but also her humanity.
Gether-Clark’s earliest lessons in compassion came from watching her mother load up plates of food for needy neighbors.
The high school honors student with a love of numbers — also elected class president her junior and senior year — became the first in the family to attend college.
After a national search, the United Way board’s vote for Gethers-Clark was unanimous.
The agency’s board chair, Kim Gatling, called Gethers-Clark’s leadership “transformational.”
“Thanks to her collaborative efforts, thousands of local children and families have received life-changing support and the hope they deserve,” Gatling said.
Gatling and Michele Deuterman, chair of the United Way’s Human Resource Committee, will soon announce plans to conduct a search for Gethers-Clark’s successor.
Gethers-Clark says she leaves knowing that the agency and its “extraordinary team” will not lose stride in helping the community solve its issues.
“One of the things that’s important for the public to know,” Gethers-Clark said, “is that one person doesn’t run anything.”
