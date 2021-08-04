After incidents of stray bullets, Guilford commissioners may clamp down on firearms use

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is trying to tread the fine line between gun safety and Second Amendment rights with a revised firearms safety ordinance it will consider Thursday at a public hearing.
Inspired by multiple complaints of stray bullets in towns like Gibsonville, where dense housing developments border unincorporated areas of the county, Guilford officials have written their ordinance to provide safety from stray bullets that shooters and hunters may fire in areas outside towns and near other dwellings.
Under the proposal, the county will be able to punish violators with fines and misdemeanor charges.
Yvonne Maizland, a member of the Gibsonville Board of Aldermen, told commissioners in late May that her research shows other counties have ordinances that place stricter rules on safety at shooting ranges and areas where hunting is prevalent.
While those activities are legal, they can sometimes lead to situations that endanger residents when stray bullets strike homes or worse.
Guilford County, which covers a part of Gibsonville, has an ordinance that allows the discharge of firearms as long as it’s not within 150 yards of another residence. If the shooting is at a target range, the range must have backstops that prevent bullets from flying beyond targets.
But the ordinance offers little else in terms of regulation.
The proposed ordinance requires that shooting ranges lie at least 150 yards from any nearby road, street or highway and must use a backstop or other physical barrier that is at least 2 feet thick and extends at least 4 feet above the target.
That requirement can be waived if residents within 150 yards sign written permission for the target shooting.
The proposed ordinance offers a variety of other broad restrictions on firearms use in the county but by no means prohibits their use.
Hunters, for example, are exempt as long they are 150 yards beyond occupied buildings.
What's new is the penalties. A violator can be found guilty of a misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500. The county could also levy a civil penalty of an additional $500.
The county hopes the law can prevent other incidents like the one earlier this summer when a man was struck in the head while dining at Sedgefield Country Club. He wasn’t seriously injured.
