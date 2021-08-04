 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After incidents of stray bullets, Guilford commissioners may clamp down on firearms use
0 Comments
top story

After incidents of stray bullets, Guilford commissioners may clamp down on firearms use

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pointed gun

Stock photo

 pixabay.com

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is trying to tread the fine line between gun safety and Second Amendment rights with a revised firearms safety ordinance it will consider Thursday at a public hearing. 

Inspired by multiple complaints of stray bullets in towns like Gibsonville, where dense housing developments border unincorporated areas of the county, Guilford officials have written their ordinance to provide safety from stray bullets that shooters and hunters may fire in areas outside towns and near other dwellings. 

Under the proposal, the county will be able to punish violators with fines and misdemeanor charges. 

Yvonne Maizland, a member of the Gibsonville Board of Aldermen, told commissioners in late May that her research shows other counties have ordinances that place stricter rules on safety at shooting ranges and areas where hunting is prevalent. 

While those activities are legal, they can sometimes lead to situations that endanger residents when stray bullets strike homes or worse. 

Guilford County, which covers a part of Gibsonville, has an ordinance that allows the discharge of firearms as long as it’s not within 150 yards of another residence. If the shooting is at a target range, the range must have backstops that prevent bullets from flying beyond targets.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

But the ordinance offers little else in terms of regulation.

The proposed ordinance requires that shooting ranges lie at least 150 yards from any nearby road, street or highway and must use a backstop or other physical barrier that is at least 2 feet thick and extends at least 4 feet above the target. 

That requirement can be waived if residents within 150 yards sign written permission for the target shooting. 

The proposed ordinance offers a variety of other broad restrictions on firearms use in the county but by no means prohibits their use.

Hunters, for example, are exempt as long they are 150 yards beyond occupied buildings. 

What's new is the penalties. A violator can be found guilty of a misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500. The county could also levy a civil penalty of an additional $500. 

The county hopes the law can prevent other incidents like the one earlier this summer when a man was struck in the head while dining at Sedgefield Country Club. He wasn’t seriously injured.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

Want to go?

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed firearms ordinance at its regular business meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in the Old County Courthouse on West Market Street. 

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

New York lawmakers seek Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News