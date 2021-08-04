After incidents of stray bullets, Guilford commissioners may clamp down on firearms use

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is trying to tread the fine line between gun safety and Second Amendment rights with a revised firearms safety ordinance it will consider Thursday at a public hearing.

Inspired by multiple complaints of stray bullets in towns like Gibsonville, where dense housing developments border unincorporated areas of the county, Guilford officials have written their ordinance to provide safety from stray bullets that shooters and hunters may fire in areas outside towns and near other dwellings.

Under the proposal, the county will be able to punish violators with fines and misdemeanor charges.

Yvonne Maizland, a member of the Gibsonville Board of Aldermen, told commissioners in late May that her research shows other counties have ordinances that place stricter rules on safety at shooting ranges and areas where hunting is prevalent.

While those activities are legal, they can sometimes lead to situations that endanger residents when stray bullets strike homes or worse.