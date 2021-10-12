Agencies want to resettle Afghans in Greensboro. They just need a place to go.

GREENSBORO — When the late Craig Thomas was lightheartedly asked one Christmas about the one thing needed most at Mary’s House, the executive director said cookware.

Thomas could have said money to expand the treatment program for recovering female addicts. Or she could have said cars so participants could get to school or work.

And each would have been true.

But Thomas responded with a spirited reply.

"One of our less experienced cooks burned up our best frying pan!" Thomas said at the time. "The mothers learn to cook here so they can properly feed their families.”

Mary's House, on a tree-lined street in the shadow of downtown, is now empty as the award-winning nonprofit lost its funding and ponders its future — and is the kind of properties being eyed as temporary housing for Afghan refugees.

"I don’t want the agency to completely fizzle out, and I would like for a way for us to regain our footing," said accountant Michael Jackson, the board chairman, who was approached this past weekend about the possibility. "I don't think Craig would be against it because it would be one way to help the community."