Agency: Greensboro postal center caused injury where worker lost an arm
GREENSBORO — A postal worker’s arm needed to be amputated after an incident at a mail center in the city that a federal agency says has a number of "repeat" violations.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the incident occurred last September when “a machine that had a safety guard removed” severely injured a mechanic.

The worker’s arm was amputated after the injury, officials said.

Now, months later, the U.S. Postal Service faces $170,918 in possible fines.

The Labor Department said it conducted an investigation into the injury and found the Greensboro workplace had “repeat and serious safety violations, including failure to ensure that safety guards were in place as required and allowing conveyor guards to be routinely removed, leaving workers at risk of injuries.”

“The U.S. Postal Service ignored long-established safety standards and put workers at risk,” Kimberley Morton, Raleigh area director for the labor department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), said in a news release. “The USPS has an obligation to eliminate hazards to ensure safe working conditions and prevent another worker from suffering a tragic and life-altering injury.”

The Greensboro postal center is described in the news release as a “bulk mail processing and distribution center where a programmable network of heavy conveyor lines and other systems handles packages for delivery.”

The facility is accused of failing to show employees how to work near conveyors or properly disable equipment. Workers also didn’t have proper training or protective gear when they performed “tests on live electrical equipment,” the Labor Department said.

