Alamance County Sheriff's Office closes because of COVID-19 cases

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office announced it will close for the remainder of this week after COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the administrative office, according to a news release.

The office is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Dec. 21.

“Unfortunately, several of my staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19," Sheriff Terry Johnson said in the release. "My thoughts and prayers are with them and their families for a full recovery. We hope to be back up and running as soon as it is safe.”

The closure impacts people seeking gun purchase permits, concealed carry permits and fingerprinting, among other services.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Alamance County Health Department for ongoing testing and contact tracing, according to the release. Additionally, all administrative offices and public spaces at the Sheriff’s Office have been sanitized and cleaned.

During the closure, limited staff remains available by phone at 336-570-6300 or by email acso@alamance-nc.com. For emergencies, please dial 911.