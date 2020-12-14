 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alamance County Sheriff's Office closes because of COVID-19 cases
0 comments
top story

Alamance County Sheriff's Office closes because of COVID-19 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office announced it will close for the remainder of this week after COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the administrative office, according to a news release.

The office is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Dec. 21.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Unfortunately, several of my staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19," Sheriff Terry Johnson said in the release. "My thoughts and prayers are with them and their families for a full recovery. We hope to be back up and running as soon as it is safe.” 

The closure impacts people seeking gun purchase permits, concealed carry permits and fingerprinting, among other services.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Alamance County Health Department for ongoing testing and contact tracing, according to the release. Additionally, all administrative offices and public spaces at the Sheriff’s Office have been sanitized and cleaned.

During the closure, limited staff remains available by phone at 336-570-6300 or by email acso@alamance-nc.com. For emergencies, please dial 911.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News