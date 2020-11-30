Alston says he's ready to get to work for "One Guilford County"

Even though we probably have only two Republicans on the board. I’ve already talked to (Commissioner) Alan Perdue. I’ve said, 'Alan, you’ve got the most experience on this board in EMS services because you’ve worked it for 40 years. I’m gonna be leaning on you if you support me or not. But you are an important part of this board and your experience is going to be very valuable and I’m hoping you don’t clam up on me.'

My whole thing this next year is going to be 'one Guilford County.'

I’m trying to bring the Democrats and Republicans together not only on my board but I also want to bring local government together.

With my experience, I think that I owe it to the board to present myself as a possibility to be chairman so we can get out of this situation, specifically the COVID situation. I want to aggressively address that problem and work with the cities and the school board to do what we need to do.

Leaders in Greensboro and Guilford County have not gotten along well in recent years. Do you think the division between Greensboro and Guilford is a purely partisan divide because the city is Democratic and the county is Republican?