Amtrak train collides with car in Thomasville, killing one
Amtrak train collides with car in Thomasville, killing one

THOMASVILLE — A train passing through Davidson County on Saturday night collided with a car, killing the driver.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. in Thomasville, according to Amtrak. 

Officials said the driver of a Ford Focus was traveling south on Turner Street and turned right at a railroad crossing when it was struck. It's estimated that the oncoming Amtrak train was traveling between 65 and 70 mph.

According to Amtrak, the car was "obstructing the tracks." Still, it's not certain if the collision happened just as the car was crossing the tracks or had stopped.

Officials have not said if anyone else was in the car at the time.

Amtrak said 57 passengers were on the train, which was headed from Charlotte to Raleigh, at the time of the crash. No one on board was hurt.

