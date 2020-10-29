Arts organizations need support, fund drive organizers say

GREENSBORO — The local arts scene has been a source of pride for generations. But the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt that scene a blow, supporters say.

Within seven months, the arts community has lost more than $7 million in revenue from closed venues and canceled events.

"COVID-19 has placed this sector in a perfect storm of economic hardship," Rebecca Buffington, who chairs ArtsGreensboro's board, told supporters Thursday via Zoom.

ArtsGreensboro, the local arts council, wants to help by raising $1.5 million by June 30, 2021, with its "Arts Through It All" campaign.

Supporters launched that campaign virtually on Thursday.

The appeal seeks $1 million for the annual ArtsFund drive, and an extra $500,000 for the special Reentry and Reinvent Campaign.

That will help arts organizations and artists to survive and eventually reopen their stages, supporters say.

Before Thursday's launch, the campaigns already had raised $485,092, 32% of the $1.5 million goal, said Catena Bergevin, ArtsGreensboro development director.

By Thursday afternoon, that total had climbed to $493,092, thanks to the launch and direct mail appeal, Bergevin said.