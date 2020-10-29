 Skip to main content
Arts organizations need support, fund drive organizers say
Arts organizations need support, fund drive organizers say

GREENSBORO — The local arts scene has been a source of pride for generations. But the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt that scene a blow, supporters say.

Within seven months, the arts community has lost more than $7 million in revenue from closed venues and canceled events.

"COVID-19 has placed this sector in a perfect storm of economic hardship," Rebecca Buffington, who chairs ArtsGreensboro's board, told supporters Thursday via Zoom.

ArtsGreensboro, the local arts council, wants to help by raising $1.5 million by June 30, 2021, with its "Arts Through It All" campaign.

Supporters launched that campaign virtually on Thursday.

The appeal seeks $1 million for the annual ArtsFund drive, and an extra $500,000 for the special Reentry and Reinvent Campaign.

That will help arts organizations and artists to survive and eventually reopen their stages, supporters say.

Before Thursday's launch, the campaigns already had raised $485,092, 32% of the $1.5 million goal, said Catena Bergevin, ArtsGreensboro development director.

By Thursday afternoon, that total had climbed to $493,092, thanks to the launch and direct mail appeal, Bergevin said.

The launch introduced honorary campaign co-chairs Sunny Gravely, TAB Arts Center executive director, artist and entrepreneur; and Ford Bowers, Truist (formerly BB&T) Greensboro market president and senior vice president.

Walker Sanders, president of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, and Rozalynn Fulton, executive director of Community Theatre of Greensboro, spoke of the arts' importance.

"Support from ArtsGreensboro has been so important during these times," Fulton said. "It allows us to continue programming, whether it’s online or in person."

That illustrates how the fund drive can help, said Nancy Radtke, ArtsGreensboro's development chair.

"Together," Radtke said, "we can ensure that our theater doors open again, that live music fills our concerts and open air stages, that poetry and painting continue to enlighten us, that dance lifts our spirits, and that arts continue to flourish in Greensboro."

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

Want to donate?

To contribute to the ArtsFund or to the Reentry and Reinvent Campaign of ArtsGreensboro:

  • Go to artsgreensboro.org and click on the "Support" link.
  • Text ARTSGSO to 44-321.
  • Mail a check to: ArtsGreensboro (ArtsFund) P.O. Box 877, Greensboro NC 27402.
