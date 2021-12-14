As Boom considers PTI, Guilford commissioners will discuss $2 million airport incentive

GREENSBORO — With reports circulating that a supersonic-plane company is considering Piedmont Triad International Airport for a manufacturing plant, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners will discuss on Thursday whether to grant $2 million to the airport for improvements related to "economic development."

Details on the commissioners' agenda are sketchy, but the request from the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce comes as the state is working to recruit a major aircraft manufacturer.

The General Assembly has approved more than $106 million for PTI to prepare up to 1,000 acres if an unnamed company invests $500 million and brings a minimum of 1,750 jobs.

The News & Observer of Raleigh has reported that company is Boom Supersonic, a Denver manufacturer which would use the site to build its Overture Jet. The place would signal a return to supersonic travel for the first time in almost 20 years.

The newspaper reported that officials are working on an agreement with the company and that work on the plant could begin in 2022 with the first plane rolling out in 2025.

