As Boom considers PTI, Guilford commissioners will discuss $2 million airport incentive

GREENSBORO — With reports circulating that a supersonic-plane company is considering Piedmont Triad International Airport for a manufacturing plant, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners will discuss on Thursday whether to grant $2 million to the airport for improvements related to "economic development."
Details on the commissioners' agenda are sketchy, but the request from the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce comes as the state is working to recruit a major aircraft manufacturer.
The General Assembly has approved more than $106 million for PTI to prepare up to 1,000 acres if an unnamed company invests $500 million and brings a minimum of 1,750 jobs.
The News & Observer of Raleigh has reported that company is Boom Supersonic, a Denver manufacturer which would use the site to build its Overture Jet. The place would signal a return to supersonic travel for the first time in almost 20 years.
The newspaper reported that officials are working on an agreement with the company and that work on the plant could begin in 2022 with the first plane rolling out in 2025.
An agenda item for Thursday's 5:30 p.m. meeting says only that the hearing is to "receive public input on a proposed economic incentive grant in the amount of $2 million to Piedmont Triad Airport Authority for infrastructure costs related to economic development."
Brent Christensen, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, is listed as the item's sponsor.
Melvin "Skip" Alston, who chairs the commissioners, declined to comment when asked whether the agenda item is directly related to the project funded by the General Assembly.
Also on Thursday, the commissioners will likely approve an agreement that would make it the lead agency coordinating services for the homeless in Guilford County.
The move comes more than a year after commissioners voted to ask the federal government to move away from a local nonprofit and to designate the county as the lead agency receiving federal funds to manage homeless services throughout the county.
That request was approved earlier this year by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development and effectively strips the local homeless coordinator, Partners Ending Homelessness, from accepting federal funding for its "Continuum of Care" programs that support shelters and other services for the homeless.
The county wants to retain Partners Ending Homelessness as the administrator of homeless programs through June 2022 to help make the transition.
