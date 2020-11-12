As COVID-19 cases remain high, a rainy return to school for Guilford first- and second-graders

GREENSBORO — Too wet too play outside. Too much risk of spreading COVID-19 to gather for board games.
What could have been a recess dilemma turned into a socially-distanced dance party in Holly Morgan's second-grade classroom at Irving Park Elementary on Thursday. Students boogied beside their desks to a rap song about the water cycle while the hard rain outside softened into mist.
Thursday marked Guilford County Schools' first full day of in-person classes since schools closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was the first day back for first- and second-graders, as well as some pre-K and kindergarten students whose families didn't opt for half-day instruction that began in recent weeks.
Some groups of older students with various special needs will return on Monday, but the vast majority of other grades will continue to learn remotely until January.
Even in grades K-2, not everyone came back.
Some families chose earlier this semester to join the district's virtual academies. Others took an option the district came up with later — to learn remotely — while keeping their children enrolled in their normal schools.
At Irving Park, for example, Morgan's teaching colleague across the hall was alone in her classroom teaching students over the internet.
Among students who stuck with regular schools, about 20% of kindergarteners, 26% of first-graders and 27% of second-graders are expected to remain remote.
Seven-year-old Corvona Ward, who came to school in a pink mask with pictures of little dogs, said she likes being in school better than learning remotely.
Support Local Journalism
"Here, I don't have to struggle around getting online," she explained.
Corvona said she was surprised to be back in school because the last time students were scheduled to return, plans abruptly changed.
That got a small chuckle from Morgan.
Guilford County Schools came within 24 hours of sending first- and second-graders back on Oct. 20, only to cancel at the last minute based on concerns raised by the county's health director about spiking COVID-19 cases in the area.
On Tuesday, the Guilford County Board of Education decided to send more younger students back, even though local coronavirus statistics have continued to remain high in the county and across the state.
"I'm not going to say we aren't nervous," said Cynthia McKee, Irving Park's principal. "I think if you are not nervous, you are not protecting."
She said the most challenging part of welcoming students back was doing it in the rain.
McKee and other staff members got soaked as they worked to make sure they gave students the required health screenings before allowing them to enter the building.
At the same time, she said, there was a joyful mood among staff and parents, even with the dropoff taking longer than it would normally. McKee added that staff members love to see how much students have grown since March.
The virus is likely to show up at school, McKee said, but her message to families is they're prepared for that.
"The school is clean. The rooms are clean," she said. "We have the precautions and we are looking forward to seeing you."
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.