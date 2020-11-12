As COVID-19 cases remain high, a rainy return to school for Guilford first- and second-graders

Among students who stuck with regular schools, about 20% of kindergarteners, 26% of first-graders and 27% of second-graders are expected to remain remote.

Seven-year-old Corvona Ward, who came to school in a pink mask with pictures of little dogs, said she likes being in school better than learning remotely.

"Here, I don't have to struggle around getting online," she explained.

Corvona said she was surprised to be back in school because the last time students were scheduled to return, plans abruptly changed.

That got a small chuckle from Morgan.

Guilford County Schools came within 24 hours of sending first- and second-graders back on Oct. 20, only to cancel at the last minute based on concerns raised by the county's health director about spiking COVID-19 cases in the area.

On Tuesday, the Guilford County Board of Education decided to send more younger students back, even though local coronavirus statistics have continued to remain high in the county and across the state.

"I'm not going to say we aren't nervous," said Cynthia McKee, Irving Park's principal. "I think if you are not nervous, you are not protecting."