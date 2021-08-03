As COVID-19 outbreaks occur at Guilford nursing homes, vaccine distrust an issue

“I think one of the major obstacles we had to overcome was people thinking that it was, you know, kind of a new technology that was rushed to production,” he said.

Administrators also had to address skepticism among Black and Hispanic workers.

“We had to address the fact that they were included in these clinical trials and acknowledge that what happened in the past was shameful and won’t happen again,” O’Neil said. “So that really helped tremendously.”

He said about 70% of staff is vaccinated, but he would like to see that number at 90% or more.

Still, O’Neil said that the facilities have stopped short of requiring vaccinations for existing employees, though they are required for all new employees and residents.

“We are strongly encouraging vaccination and making it clear that a mandate is coming,” O’Neil said. “We wanted our associates to understand that we care about them and want to address their concerns, especially the cultural barriers, and help overcome the myths that are circulating and any other barriers they perceive to vaccination.”

However, once the Food and Drug Administration gives the COVID-19 vaccination full approval, it likely will be mandated for all employees, O’Neil said.