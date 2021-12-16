As state works to lure Boom, Guilford commissioners approve $2 million for PTI

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a $2 million economic development incentive for Piedmont Triad International Airport.

The request from the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce comes as the state is working to recruit a major aircraft manufacturer to the airport. To that end, the General Assembly has approved more than $106 million for PTI to prepare up to 1,000 acres if an unnamed company can meet certain thresholds.

The News & Observer of Raleigh has reported that company is Boom Supersonic, a Denver manufacturer that would use the site to build its Overture Jet. The plane would signal a return to commercial supersonic travel for the first time in almost 20 years.

According to the newspaper, officials are working on an agreement with the company and that work on the plant could begin in 2022 with the first plane rolling out in 2025.

Chamber CEO Brent Christensen did not refer to any company being recruited when he spoke to the commissioners, but said airport employment from a variety of companies has grown from 4,500 a decade ago to 8,600 now. He added that investment in the airport has a track record of paying off in economic growth.

