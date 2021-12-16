As state works to lure Boom, Guilford commissioners approve $2 million for PTI

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved a $2 million economic development incentive for Piedmont Triad International Airport.
The request from the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce comes as the state is working to recruit a major aircraft manufacturer to the airport. To that end, the General Assembly has approved more than $106 million for PTI to prepare up to 1,000 acres if an unnamed company can meet certain thresholds.
The News & Observer of Raleigh has reported that company is Boom Supersonic, a Denver manufacturer that would use the site to build its Overture Jet. The plane would signal a return to commercial supersonic travel for the first time in almost 20 years.
According to the newspaper, officials are working on an agreement with the company and that work on the plant could begin in 2022 with the first plane rolling out in 2025.
Chamber CEO Brent Christensen did not refer to any company being recruited when he spoke to the commissioners, but said airport employment from a variety of companies has grown from 4,500 a decade ago to 8,600 now. He added that investment in the airport has a track record of paying off in economic growth.
Christensen spoke to the commissioners a week after the Triad welcomed Toyota to the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite near Liberty. Toyota announced last week that it will build a $1.3 billion factory there to make batteries to power electric cars. The plant will employ more than 1,750.
"Here's another opportunity to help us continue that success and momentum going forward," he said. "It is an investment in infrastructure that will make way for economic development opportunities."
Also Thursday, the commissioners unanimously approved an agreement that would make county government the lead agency coordinating services for the homeless in Guilford County.
The agreement comes more than a year after commissioners voted to ask the federal government to move away from a local nonprofit and to designate the county as the lead agency receiving federal funds to manage homeless services throughout the county.
That request was approved earlier this year by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and effectively strips the local homeless coordinator, Partners Ending Homelessness, from accepting federal funding for its “Continuum of Care” programs that support shelters and other services for the homeless.
The county wants to retain Partners Ending Homelessness as the administrator of homeless programs through June 2022 to help with the transition.
