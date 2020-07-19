Question: I requested my ballot to vote by mail. I understand ballots might not be available immediately, but when can I expect to get my ballot? I want to be sure to mail it in time to be counted.
S.B.
Answer: They won't be available until early September.
Here are the following deadlines for absentee by-mail voting in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election, according to Tim Tsujii, director of the Forsyth County Board of Elections:
• Absentee ballots will be mailed out beginning Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
• The voter registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 9, 2020; "Please be registered to vote by this date if you wish to vote absentee by-mail," Tsujii said. Visit https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ to check your voter registration or for more information.
• Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, is the last day to request an absentee by-mail ballot. The request form must be received by the county Board of Elections by 5 p.m. "No person other than the voter or their near relative/legal guardian, or a Multi-Partisan Assistance Team member, may possess or return a completed absentee request form," Tsujii said.
• Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, by 5 p.m. is the deadline to return an absentee by-mail ballot. "The voter or voter's near relative or legal guardian must return the voter's ballot in the container-return envelope in-person or by mail to the county board of elections by 5 p.m. on Election Day (November 3, 2020)," according to Tsujii. "Mailed ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted only if postmarked by Election Day and received by mail by 5 p.m. three days after the election, which is November 6, 2020."
Q: Did Christopher Columbus really discover America?
R.B.
Answer: Despite what you may have learned in grade school, the true story is more complicated than that. As a 2013 article in the Washington Post explained, "Columbus didn’t 'discover' America — he never set foot in North America. During four separate trips that started with the one in 1492, Columbus landed on various Caribbean islands that are now the Bahamas as well as the island later called Hispaniola. He also explored the Central and South American coasts. But he didn’t reach North America, which, of course, was already inhabited by Native Americans, and he never thought he had found a new continent."
Even beyond the Indigenous inhabitants, there is historical debate over whether the Americas had previously been visited by travelers from other continents, including a sixth-century Irish monk named Saint Brendan, and Leif Erikson, a Norse explorer, in the 10th century.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.