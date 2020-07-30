BURLINGTON — Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a runaway juvenile out of Burlington, police said in a news release.
Hannah Marie Styles, 15, was last about 1 p.m. today, police said.
Styles is described as a white female, who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing white shorts and a blue shirt, police said.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500.
