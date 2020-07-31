The nonprofit I Am A Queen will host the 12th Annual Back to School Giveaway Aug. 1, in the parking lot of the Windsor Recreation Center, located at 1601 E. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, N.C. starting at 10 a.m. until supplies last.
Due to COVID-19, this event is a drive-thru giveaway and all volunteers will have on PPE.
The event is free and open to the community for children to receive school supplies. For people who do not have access to a vehicle, supplies will still be provided for walk-ups; I Am A Queen request that all walk-ups wear a mask for safety purposes.
"With the recent announcement regarding the opening of Guilford County Schools, we still find it to be important to supply our youth with the necessary supplies to prepare them for success," said Alana V. Allen, executive director of I Am A Queen. "We encourage the community to partake in this event and it is our hope that we can inspire others to keep pushing forward during this pandemic."
This year’s goal is to fill more than 700 backpacks will school supplies.
This year’s premier partners for the event include Greensboro Parks and Recreation, 97.1 WQMG, Protect Your Skull and Born to DJ.
I Am A Queen has also partnered with local organizations and businesses that include: Footsteps to Follow, Granny’s Love Outreach, Angele N Simpson Foundation of Love, Communities Unite Together, OHOP Clothing Brand, Accassions Events and Gifts, Young Adult Reform, Live Life Foundation and Blu Cherry Photography.
For more information about the 12th Annual Back to School Drive, please visit www.iamaqueen.org or contact Allen at info@iamaqueen.org
