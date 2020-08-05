Gov. Roy Cooper chose Wednesday to extend Phase Two reopening restrictions a third time — for five weeks to Sept. 11 — to give time for a selective number of reopening actions to begin, such as K-12 schools on Aug. 17.
The Phase Two restrictions, which Cooper has called a "safer-at-home" approach, began May 22 and were set to expire at 5 p.m. Friday.
The extension continues to prohibit the partial openings of businesses that include private bars, fitness centers, bowling alleys and gyms.
"With the opening of schools, people will move around more and so will the virus," Cooper said.
"Other states that lifted restrictions quickly have had to go backward as their hospital capacity ran dangerously low and their cases jumped higher. We won’t make that mistake in North Carolina."
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Cooper said North Carolina's COVID-19 trends are not spiking, the percentage of positive tests has remained stable at 7% to 8% in recent weeks, and there remains adequate hospital intensive-care bed capacity.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said the metrics have become more stable since a face mask mandate began June 26.
However, Cohen cautioned that the stabilizing has come at an elevated level.
Cooper said the current stable levels "are fragile" and can be broken "if we let our guard down."
Cooper said the state's most important reopening involves classrooms but cautioned that "while we want to be done with the pandemic, it is not done with us."
Under Phase Two of Cooper’s three-part plan to reopen the state, he chose to keep closed several businesses that had been projected to reopen with similar 50% capacity limits that restaurants and personal-care services must observe.
Meanwhile, the Cooper administration reached an agreement in June with the N.C. Craft Brewers Guild to reopen the state's breweries, taprooms, brewpubs, wineries and distilleries as part of Phase Two.
The key element in Cooper's amended executive order is that these establishments produce "alcoholic beverages for commercial sale off-premises and is, therefore, permitted by the ABC Commission" under the General Statutes.
For example, facilities with commercial permits to manufacture can serve, which allows Foothills Brewing to be open at both sites.
Cooper said part of his decision was based on not letting too many businesses reopen at the same time, thus potentially increasing the spread of the virus.
Extending Phase Two of the economic shutdown for another five weeks "is likely to lead to even more businesses deciding never to reopen their doors," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"Small businesses that have been closed since March already face tough obstacles. The governor has placed another roadblock in their way."
Cohen has recommended keeping fitness facilities closed until Phase Three.
She has said the facilities carry higher risk for spread of the virus in part because individuals working out are breathing harder, and respiratory droplets can be discharged at greater distances.
A state Superior Court judge addressed Tuesday Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest’s request to halt Cooper’s authorization of certain existing or future executive orders. A ruling is expected any day.
Forest is running against Cooper in the November general election.
