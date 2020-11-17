Between a rock and an art place: Downtown Greenway's latest work is 'earth' shattering

GREENSBORO — Thomas Sayre's monumental sculptures decorate landscapes in locales ranging from Raleigh to Thailand.
Sayre's latest now rises from the earth towards the sky on a developing section of the Downtown Greenway. It stands along what will become a 4-mile recreational path, lined with landscaping and art, that will encircle center city by 2022.
"We have been working for this day for a long time," said Barbara Peck, the Greenway's public art consultant, as she watched on Tuesday as Sayre's sculpture took shape.
Sayre, a Raleigh artist, arrived nearly a month ago to work on the site behind the Greensboro College theater building at 501 Guilford Ave. in the Westerwood neighborhood.
He and his crew created 20 huge manmade stones, ranging in weight from 6,500 to nearly 11,000 pounds.
To do that, Sayre uses a technique called earthcasting. A massive tree spade digs large shapes from the earth. Shapes are filled with concrete mixed with iron oxide and complemented by steel supports.
After the concrete cured, stones were pulled from the earth last week.
On Tuesday, a crane slowly lifted 18 of those stones one by one.
The crane carefully stacked them on three tall upright poles — five stones on one, six on the next and seven on the tallest that reaches nearly 23 feet high.
Each stone has an opening or sleeve that allows it to slide down the pipe that holds them, much like a string of pearls.
These manmade piles — called cairns — display the stones, starting with the largest at the bottom and decreasing in size as they head upward. Two remaining stones will become a table and chairs.
"The greenway is about finding your way through downtown Greensboro," Sayre said during a brief break. "In some ways, I see those cairns as stacked stones that for centuries humans have used to find our way.
"Here you find this as you come along the greenway ... a highly refined, interesting little pocket park."
Peck and Dabney Sanders, the Greenway's project manager, watched Sayre and his crew with delight.
"Most pieces that are commissioned (for the Greenway) are constructed in the artist’s studios, and they come and do an install here," Sanders said over the background sounds of heavy machinery. "With this, the whole process has happened on site.
"We have been able to see it every step of the way."
Action Greensboro, an arm of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, has joined with the city to create the Greenway. The $43 million project, financed with public and private money, is expected to be completed in early to mid-2022.
The paved biking and walking route already displays 19 completed works of art.
Two more — Sayre's WestWoods project in Westerwood and a mural at the Morehead Park trailhead — are in the works, with 10 to come.
Sayre's sculpture isn't quite complete.
He plans to pressure wash the stones.
A conduit for wiring runs through each one so they can be lit later.
Still to come is a spiral path that will lead pedestrians and bicyclists to and from the adjacent Greenway, which until recently held railroad tracks.
The terrazzo path will feature flush stainless-steel cutouts of the small critters in the College Branch stream that meanders through the site.
The manmade piles of stones will surround a raised platform that could be a performance space or a place to hang out.
Sanders estimates that it will take more than a year to complete the section of Downtown Greenway that runs beside it, from Smith to Spring Garden streets.
The $400,000 WestWoods project will be paid for with $200,000 from the Cemala Foundation, $100,000 from the city of Greensboro’s Water Resources Department and $75,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Greenway organizers aim for another $25,000 in grants or donations.
The property where Sayre's sculpture stands once was the site of a warehouse that retained imported goods. A fire in the early 1970s destroyed the bulk of it, and the building on the site now was rebuilt.
In North Carolina, Sayre is known most for "Gyre," his three-piece circular earthcasting on the grounds of the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh.
"I have wanted to have a Thomas Sayre piece in Greensboro ever since I was introduced to his work," Sanders said.
Almost a decade ago, Sanders and Peck had hoped to commission him to create one of the Greenway's four cornerstones.
It didn't pan out. But the Greensboro College site did.
Sayre describes earthcasting as "a process of the human hand going into the earth and discovering what's there."
But when he dug holes at this site, he hit bricks that had been bulldozed after the fire as well as shards from white ceramic dinnerware from a manufacturer once located here.
So Greensboro College gave him permission to dig on the other side of a nearby stream.
The massive stones that Sayre created show exterior signs of the brick, terra cotta and burned timber.
"Here," Sayre said, "we have tens of thousands of years of history and decades ago, only decades, that are part of this piece, which says everything about this unique place."
