Between a rock and an art place: Downtown Greenway's latest work is 'earth' shattering

Each stone has an opening or sleeve that allows it to slide down the pipe that holds them, much like a string of pearls.

These manmade piles — called cairns — display the stones, starting with the largest at the bottom and decreasing in size as they head upward. Two remaining stones will become a table and chairs.

"The greenway is about finding your way through downtown Greensboro," Sayre said during a brief break. "In some ways, I see those cairns as stacked stones that for centuries humans have used to find our way.

"Here you find this as you come along the greenway ... a highly refined, interesting little pocket park."

Peck and Dabney Sanders, the Greenway's project manager, watched Sayre and his crew with delight.

"Most pieces that are commissioned (for the Greenway) are constructed in the artist’s studios, and they come and do an install here," Sanders said over the background sounds of heavy machinery. "With this, the whole process has happened on site.

"We have been able to see it every step of the way."