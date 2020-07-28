KERNERSVILLE — Alexandria "Lexi" Marty, a recent graduate of Bishop McGuinness, is one of 69 senior girls soccer players nationally to be named 2019-20 High School Scholar All-America by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
Marty was one of three players selected from North Carolina and also was named to the High School Girls Soccer Scholar All-Region team. A four-year starter at left back for the Villains, Marty graduated with a 4.23 GPA and will begin studies in the fall toward a nursing degree at James Madison University. Her GPA was 14th highest among the 69 girls honored.
A senior team captain at Bishop, Marty earned multiple all-conference and all-region honors, as well as honorary all-state for the 2020 season, shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. She also excelled outside of soccer in leadership roles as a member of the student council and various student organizations.
“Lexi was our starting left back from her first game as a freshman and set a high bar for others with her determined play and team commitment,” said Ray Alley, Bishop’s girls soccer coach.
Marty’s selection marks the third consecutive year a Bishop McGuinness senior has earned national girls soccer Scholar All-America recognition. Previous honorees were Rachel Klinke (2018) and Caroline Coyte (2019).
Marty will be honored during the annual United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony, which is scheduled to take place Jan. 9, 2021, in conjunction with the annual United Soccer Coaches Convention in Anaheim, Calif.
