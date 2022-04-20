Blindsided: Popular Greensboro nightspot temporarily closed in wake of shootings

GREENSBORO — Two shootings within days of each other have led to inspections that uncovered code and safety violations at a popular music club, prompting its temporary shutdown.

The shootings on April 13 and Sunday at The Blind Tiger spurred a review by inspectors under a policy from the city’s new Safety Review Board, which has been met with mixed reactions since its introduction.

In December, the City Council approved a resolution allowing the city to create the Safety Review Board to evaluate violent incidents at restaurants, clubs and bars. Outgoing Police Chief Brian James has told City Council on more than one occasion that “nightlife” is one of the root causes of violent crime in Greensboro.

The review board’s creation was designed to curb incidents at such establishments by creating a system to prevent future problems.

But some have questioned how much of an impact the board can actually have and the fairness of punishing operators of those establishments for a situation beyond their control.

That scenario is playing out now with The Blind Tiger.

Justin Outling, a mayoral candidate, was the lone council member who voted against the measure. On Wednesday, he called the measure and temporarily closing The Blind Tiger for code violations “symbolism without substance.”

“It doesn’t address why were violent incidents happening in our city,” he said. “People will draw the inference that it was closed because they did something wrong or, by extension, the city is doing something to get this right when that’s not the case.”

At a minimum, the inspection of the venue did reveal some violations that need to be addressed — although it’s unclear if any would prevent future incidents of gun violence.

“The site visits revealed numerous safety and code violations, as well as unpermitted structural changes,” wrote Trey Davis, an assistant city manager, in an email to the City Council. “Based upon this, the owner/operators were advised the location will be temporarily closed.”

The club’s general manager, Don “Doc” Beck, said by text Wednesday that “we have some fire and sprinkler updates that we just completed and a couple small updates to (the) building ... That’s all I’m aware of.

“All work is done waiting on inspection.”

The Safety Review Board will convene within seven days, according to Davis’ email, and will have representatives from the police and fire departments in addition to others.

According to Davis, the meeting’s purpose “is to collaborate with the owner or any subtenant in an effort to prevent future violent incidents at the property.”

On Wednesday night, The Blind Tiger had been scheduled to host the band GFM with Krash Karma. But that show had to be postponed. Others may be, too.

Davis said Wednesday that he didn’t know how long the live music club will be closed.

The Blind Tiger, located on Spring Garden Street, seemed an unlikely place to have been the focal point of two shootings within such a short span. At times, nightclubs that are downtown have been the centers of the kind of repeat violence police and elected officials are trying to prevent.

The first of the shootings occurred last Wednesday night in the club’s far back parking lot. Two people were wounded, but those injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

A shooting on Sunday occurred at 5:42 a.m. — also outside the club. When officers arrived, they found two more victims who were wounded, but not fatally.

In the aftermath of those incidents, the Safety Review Board and city staff could make recommendations about enforcement. That would include options ranging from requiring The Blind Tiger to hire security guards to maintaining a roster of patrons who are allowed admission.

Outling said Wednesday that he is renewing his call for the council to have regular work sessions on violent crime, both understanding what’s driving it and taking action informed by what is learned.

“You can go into many bars, restaurants, homes and find code violations for which you could shut them down if you chose to do so,” Outling said. “I think we should focus on the actual causes of the crimes.

“Fixing the code violation for an unpermitted structural change — that doesn’t address the cause and that doesn’t reduce the likelihood that a violent crime is going to occur there or elsewhere in the community.

“But it does allow you to suggest that you’ve done something when you have really done nothing. Or you’ve done something that you already should be doing anyway, which is not allowing unpermitted structures and code violations.”

Davis said the new board is geared toward community safety, and that city staff proposed a policy that uses existing resources and departments.

“It takes a multitude of approaches to address the root issue of violence,” Davis said. “But I believe, based on my background of my 20-plus years in law enforcement, this is one way that we can address violence that occurs in our community.”

Staff writer Mike Kernels contributed to this report. Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

