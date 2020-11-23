 Skip to main content
Body of Greensboro man discovered in Nash County, authorities say
Body of Greensboro man discovered in Nash County, authorities say

Human remains found in Castalia have been identified as those of a Guilford County man, the Nash County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page Monday.

Jaleel Taqee Evans

The Medical Examiner’s Office this month determined the remains were that of 29-year-old Jaleel Taqee Evans of Greensboro.

The remains were found near the entrance of Sandy Creek Gameland on October 28.

Authorities have not determined a cause of death, the sheriff's office said. Further information was not available

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Sergeant Jamel Winstead at (252) 382-4652, via email at: jamel.winstead@nashcountync.gov, or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111. 

Breaking News