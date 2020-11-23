Body of Greensboro man discovered in Nash County, authorities say

Human remains found in Castalia have been identified as those of a Guilford County man, the Nash County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Medical Examiner’s Office this month determined the remains were that of 29-year-old Jaleel Taqee Evans of Greensboro.

The remains were found near the entrance of Sandy Creek Gameland on October 28.

Authorities have not determined a cause of death, the sheriff's office said. Further information was not available

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Sergeant Jamel Winstead at (252) 382-4652, via email at: jamel.winstead@nashcountync.gov, or Twin County Crime Stoppers at (252) 977-1111.