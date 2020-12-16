Boil water notice extended for part of Greensboro after water line failure

GREENSBORO — The City of Greensboro has extended a boil water notice to all customers in the Forest Oaks area until Thursday evening, according to a news release from the city's Water Resources Department.

A 16-inch water main off Twining Road broke Monday, which prompted the original boil water notice, city officials said in a previous release.

"Unfortunately the line failed early Wednesday morning, close to the original break," the latest release said.

"Water Resources staff isolated the break earlier today and with our other system interconnects believe all customers should have restored water service," the city release said. "Planning will commence to complete a more holistic repair of the line when weather and site conditions improve."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Customers still experiencing a water outage are asked to call 336-373-2489.

Water customers in the Forest Oaks area should use bottled water or bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute before drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, cleaning dishes, preparing infant formula and juices, washing fruits, vegetables and other food.