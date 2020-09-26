Common mail-in voting mistakes

An unprecedented number of people are expected to vote in the Nov. 3 election via absentee mail-in ballot because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

But simple mistakes can lead to those votes not counting. In this year's presidential primary, nearly 10% of N.C. absentee mail-in ballots were rejected, according data from the N.C. State Board of Elections. The main reason? The voter failed to sign the envelope used to return their ballot. That accounted for 5.2%, or 1,543, of rejected ballots that were mailed in, data show.

Here are issues that can affect whether a ballot is rejected or some votes don't count:

Improperly marking ballot

Make sure to completely fill in the oval. Don't use an X, check or circle to mark your choice. Use a black ink pen. (If you make a mistake you can request another ballot or vote in person instead.) Improperly marked selections "would not result in the rejection of the entire ballot, but it may cause the optical scanner not to record a vote in that contest," says Patrick Gannon, a spokesman for the N.C. State Board of Elections.

Not signing return envelope

Use the envelope sent with the ballot. Make sure to seal it and sign the back of the envelope. Witness needs to sign it, too. Don’t put anything else in the envelope, including anyone else's ballot. Make sure it has a stamp. If someone helped you with the ballot, they must print their name and address, and sign the Voter Assistant Certification on the back of the envelope.

Ballots can be returned by mail, via commercial courier service (FedEx or UPS, for example), in person at the county elections board or at any open early voting site in the county.

Not fulfilling all requirements

Only one witness required this election. The witness must be 18 or older, can be pretty much anyone (including a spouse) but can't be a political candidate unless they are a near relative of the voter. The witness must sign the return envelope for the ballot.

Returning ballot too late

Signed ballots must be returned no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 3. Those received after that time will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before that day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. Nov. 6. (Although that deadline has been pushed to Nov. 12 due to a settlement in a lawsuit, pending a judge's approval.) Ballots without a postmark must be received by Nov. 3.

Elections officials recommend mailing completed ballots by Oct. 27.

Source: N.C. State Board of Elections, N&R research