GREENSBORO — With mail-in voting now in full swing, local leaders in both the Republican and Democratic parties are keeping a watchful eye on the absentee process that has gained popularity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Friday afternoon, more than 57,000 voters from Guilford County had applied for absentee ballots and just less than 9,400 of them already were cast.
That's the fourth highest total statewide behind Durham, Mecklenburg and Wake counties. Elsewhere in the region, more than 6,700 Forsyth County voters have cast mail-in ballots so far, along with about 1,050 residents of Rockingham County, according to recently released figures from the N.C. State Board of Elections.
At the local level, the process seems to be going pretty smoothly, said Betsy Fox, chairwoman of the Guilford County Democratic Party.
"I tell people that I got my absentee ballot, I mailed it in and it was accepted within a week," said Fox.
David Gleeson, her GOP counterpart, said he is skeptical after state election officials recently approved changes to the absentee voting system. But he has heard no complaints about what's happening locally.
"As best we can tell, it's going reasonably well," Gleeson said of the local situation.
The 9,400 absentee ballots already cast successfully by Guilford voters compare with about 12,000 that local election officials processed in the 2016 presidential election, said county Elections Director Charlie Collicutt.
"We're a month and a week away and we're already three-quarters of the way to surpassing all of 2016," Collicutt said.
Collicutt said his office is deploying a staff of about 45 part-time and temporary employees in a secure area of the Guilford County Courthouse to screen and process the continuing wave of both applications for absentee ballots and incoming ballots from successful applicants. The staff works in two shifts with the evening crew going as late as 11 p.m., he said.
Tasks range from verifying information on voter applications to making sure successful applicants are sent the proper ballot corresponding with where they live and then processing the ballots voters mail back.
Gleeson said his issues with absentee balloting stem from actions the state Board of Elections took recently to help settle a lawsuit brought by voting rights activists.
The moves relaxed some of the requirements for rectifying mailed-in ballots with relatively minor flaws. They also extended the deadline for counting ballots as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day, Nov. 3.
The five-member state board approved the changes unanimously. But later, its two Republican members resigned in protest, saying they had been misled about critical details by board staff and the state Attorney General's Office. Then Friday, the state board's remaining members released documents that indicated those who resigned had been fully informed.
Gleeson said, however, the changed format breeds distrust.
"It completely undermines the integrity of the voting process," Gleeson said of the new scenario, adding that he was particularly concerned about moving back the deadline for accepting mail-in ballots from the original date, Nov. 6, to Nov. 12.
Critics also have slammed the agreement for allowing voters wary of COVID-19 to return absentee ballots in person without "touching a written log," an option that bypasses previous handwritten identification protocols. Instead, they will answer questions verbally in what supporters defend as being no less thorough or secure.
Among other changes, the new rules allow absentee voters to avoid having to submit a completely new ballot if they, their witness or other assistant makes a mistake by forgetting to include a signature in the right place or a properly printed name or address. Instead, the mail-in voter can now fix the problem and have the original ballot counted by sending election officials a formal statement known as an affidavit that corrects the error.
Fox said she had seen some of the confusion the previous rules had caused while monitoring a recent meeting of the Guilford County Board of Elections, the local version of the Raleigh-based statewide panel.
She said that as it reviewed questionable ballots during the meeting, the local board was uncertain how to handle those that lacked the witness' complete address in a pre-printed box that did not leave enough space for all the required information. The new affidavit rule addresses that problem.
Absentee voting has taken on a new level of importance because of the pandemic, so much that Fox said local Democrats "will continue to go to all the (Guilford) Board of Elections meetings either in person or virtually."
Gleeson said local Republicans plan to be equally vigilant.
