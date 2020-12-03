Branson files new appeal in fight to keep his seat on Guilford County Board of Commissioners

GREENSBORO — County Commissioner Alan Branson has filed a new appeal in his quest to remain on the county board after losing his seat in the Nov. 3 election.
Branson received 72 fewer votes than his opponent, Mary Beth Murphy, for the District 4 seat, according to the results of a recount of the race completed Tuesday by the Guilford County Board of Elections.
Commissioners are set to be sworn in for the next term at a ceremony on Monday.
In a phone interview Thursday, Branson said his lawyer advised him that he could file an appeal within 24 hours of the completion of the recount. He said that he has done so.
"We are still fighting," he said.
Branson had earlier filed a challenge during the recount.
Guilford County elections officials forwarded the challenge to the state for consideration, however, the N.C. State Board of Elections said it will not hear the challenge.
Noah Grant, a spokesman for the board, told the News & Record Monday that Branson’s challenge was submitted after the deadline and, "our legal team advised the Board of Elections that they could certify the race."
Branson said he learned of the fate of that challenge in the News & Record and had not heard back himself. He said he is confident that this appeal is timely.
As in his earlier challenge, Branson said he is appealing the Guilford County Board of Elections' decisions on 464 absentee ballots from across the county. He said he is now aware 80 of those ballots were cast in District 4.
Branson said the board discussed and voted on whether to accept or reject the 464 ballots he is questioning because of issues raised about witness signatures, voter signatures, or postmarks. Branson is looking to overturn their rulings on those ballots.
Branson said that his concerns about these absentee ballots came after sitting through more than 18 or 19 hours of local board of elections meetings following this election and that he feels it is important, whether or not it would lead to him being elected, to bring his concerns forward.
Contact Jessie Pounds at 336-373-7002 and follow @JessiePounds on Twitter.
