Bright lights, big city: After a year off, Festival of Lights returns to bask in the glow

GREENSBORO — A downtown filled with thousands of revelers welcomed back the Festival of Lights on Friday night, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily canceled the traditional event and Holiday Parade.

Evening temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s didn't feel a lot like Christmas. But those temperatures helped attract and inspire the crowd.

At Center City Park, the festival officially started with a community sing-along led by Wally West and the Wassailers and City Council members, a performance by UNCG singing sensation 1aChord and the lighting of the towering tree.

"With the weather, it doesn't get any better than this, really, right now," said Zack Matheny, president and chief executive of Downtown Greensboro Inc., the economic development agency that presents the festival and parade.

Last year, DGI replaced the festival and parade with other activities to avoid large, packed gatherings.

This year, it was a return to normal.

"We are so grateful that you are here with us tonight," Matheny told the crowd, "and to kick off the holiday season in true fashion like we used to do and like we're going to do going forward."