Bright lights, big city: After a year off, Festival of Lights returns to bask in the glow

GREENSBORO — A downtown filled with thousands of revelers welcomed back the Festival of Lights on Friday night, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily canceled the traditional event and Holiday Parade.
Evening temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s didn't feel a lot like Christmas. But those temperatures helped attract and inspire the crowd.
At Center City Park, the festival officially started with a community sing-along led by Wally West and the Wassailers and City Council members, a performance by UNCG singing sensation 1aChord and the lighting of the towering tree.
"With the weather, it doesn't get any better than this, really, right now," said Zack Matheny, president and chief executive of Downtown Greensboro Inc., the economic development agency that presents the festival and parade.
Last year, DGI replaced the festival and parade with other activities to avoid large, packed gatherings.
This year, it was a return to normal.
"We are so grateful that you are here with us tonight," Matheny told the crowd, "and to kick off the holiday season in true fashion like we used to do and like we're going to do going forward."
The crowd at Center City Park cheered the musical harmony of 1aChord, consisting of Christoff Hairston, Julian Kennedy and Tavis Cunningham. They were semifinalists this fall on the NBC competition show "America's Got Talent." As the trio sang "Silent Night," many recorded the performance on cellphones.
In neighboring LeBauer Park, strollers admired trees decorated by community groups in the Tinsel Town exhibit.
Vendors sold jewelry, art and LED balloons.
Lines formed at nearby food trucks.
Presenting sponsor Allegacy, a North Carolina federal credit union, handed out antler hats.
An ice sculptor created a snowman.
Santa greeted strollers in Hamburger Square.
Mrs. Claus handed out candy canes and posed for pictures.
And children danced to holiday songs.
Latoya Bass of Greensboro brought her 12-year-old son, Zane Bethea, and cousin, Mary Moyer of Madison, to see the lighting of the tree.
"I was kind of in a down mood today," Bass said. "But coming out here kind of uplifts us and gives us the Christmas spirit."
Sherry Harrison, a longtime Greensboro resident who has moved to Mebane, has attended annually for years.
"It feels great to see all the people," said Harrison, an elementary school teacher. "That's how I remember this park — lots of families, lots of diversity."