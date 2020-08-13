Update: The northbound lanes of travel on Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard have reopened, but the southbound lanes are still closed, police said.
GREENSBORO — Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard is closed at Holden Road because of a vehicle accident, according to Greensboro police.
Both directions of Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard are blocked because of the crash, police said.
Authorities encourage drivers to use caution in the area or find another route.
Police did not say how many vehicles are involved in the accident or if there are any injuries.
